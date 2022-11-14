Advanced search
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-11-14 am EST
109.34 EUR   -1.32%
09:35aSafran : Engineers highlight Safran innovation and careers at Kent State University
PU
11/11Safran : Honoring Veterans at Safran
PU
11/11Safran - World champions in skydiving!
AQ
Safran : Share buyback

11/14/2022 | 11:55am EST
Safran - Share buyback

14 Nov 2022 17:45 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

SAFRAN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1118753_PR_SBB_novembre_22_ENvdef.pdf

Source

SAFRAN

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

SAFRAN

ISIN

FR0000073272

Symbol

SAF

Market

Euronext

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 16:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SAFRAN
Financials
Sales 2022 19 008 M 19 633 M 19 633 M
Net income 2022 1 454 M 1 502 M 1 502 M
Net cash 2022 669 M 691 M 691 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 47 293 M 48 846 M 48 846 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,6%
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 110,80 €
Average target price 138,83 €
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Eric Dalbies Chief Technology Officer & Senior EVP-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN2.92%48 846
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-1.58%34 052
HEICO CORPORATION10.46%18 917
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-28.98%16 904
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.17.59%15 485
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-1.17%9 771