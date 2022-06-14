Safran : SkyNaute navigation system to equip H160M Guépard helicopters for French Armed Forces

PRESS RELEASE

Safran's SkyNaute navigation system to equip H160M Guépard helicopters for French Armed Forces

Eurosatory, Villepinte, France, June 14, 2019

Airbus Helicopters has selected Safran Electronics & Defense to supply SkyNaute navigation systems to equip future H160M helicopters, developed as part of the HIL* joint light helicopter program. This contract follows the order from the French Ministry of the Armed Forces for 169 "Guépard" helicopters in December 2021.

SkyNaute is an ultra-compact hybrid inertial navigation system based on a disruptive Safran- patented technology: the HRG** Crystal. This hemispherical resonator gyroscope offers a virtually unlimited service life, robust design for the most severe environments and ultra-high reliability. Thanks to this new architecture, SkyNaute exhibits significantly reduced size and weight characteristics.

With its combination of high integrity and precision, the SkyNaute navigation system guarantees a high level of performance, even when GNSS*** signals are absent or jammed. It will enable H160M crews to perform their missions in the most challenging theaters of operations.

Safran Electronics & Defense is a long-standing leader in inertial navigation, with over 70 years of expertise in all underlying technologies. HRG technology has proven its capabilities for demanding civil and military applications in all environments: land, air, sea and space.

*HIL : Hélicoptère Interarmées Léger.

**HRG : Hemispherical resonator gyroscope.

***GNSS : Global navigation satellite system.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 76,800 employees and sales of 15.3 billion euros in 2021, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Electronics & Defense is a world leader in the supply of solutions and services in optronics, avionics, electronics and critical software for both civil and military markets. The company equips more than 1,000 ships, 25,000 land vehicles and 10,000 aircraft worldwide.

