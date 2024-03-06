SAFRAN : UBS raises its target price

UBS confirms its recommendation to neutral on the stock, with a price target raised to E200 (from E165).



' We believe that Safran's 25% valuation premium over its peers is justified by the good outlook. We see an upside outlook in the propulsion sector, but a downside risk in the equipment sector', says the analyst firm.



For 2024, Safran expects sales of around 27.4 billion euros and operating income before non-recurring items close to four billion euros on an adjusted basis.



