UBS confirms its recommendation to neutral on the stock, with a price target raised to E200 (from E165).
' We believe that Safran's 25% valuation premium over its peers is justified by the good outlook. We see an upside outlook in the propulsion sector, but a downside risk in the equipment sector', says the analyst firm.
For 2024, Safran expects sales of around 27.4 billion euros and operating income before non-recurring items close to four billion euros on an adjusted basis.
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (49.9%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (39.6%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (10.4%): cabin interiors and seats;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (21.3%), Europe (19.9%), Americas (37.6%), Asia and Oceania (12.6%), Africa and Middle East (8.6%).