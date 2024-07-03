SAFRAN : UBS reiterates its recommendation on the stock

UBS confirms its neutral recommendation on the share and its target price of E220, believing that Q2 guidance and results are uncertain. This price target represents a potential upside of 9%.



'Overall, we are slightly positive on Safran's second-quarter results, but we find the positioning difficult to assess, and our conviction is therefore low,' says UBS.



Safran has confirmed its outlook for 2024 (on a like-for-like and adjusted basis) of sales of around 27.4 billion euros, operating income before non-recurring items close to four billion and free cash flow of around three billion.



