Safran : Zhejiang Loong Air and CFM signed Rate-Per-Flight-Hour agreement

11/25/2020 | 09:21am EST
CFM

PRESS RELEASE

Zhejiang Loong Air and CFM signed Rate-Per-Flight-Hour agreement

  • Zhejiang Loong Air and CFM broaden relationship
  • Long-termagreement covers LEAP-1A fleet
  • Four spare LEAP-1A engines included

SHANGHAI, China - Zhejiang Loong Air has signed a 12-yearRate-Per-Flight-Hour agreement with CFM International (CFM) for the LEAP-1A engines powering the airline's leased fleet of 19 Airbus A320 and A321neo aircraft. Additionally, the deal includes an order for four spare LEAP-1A engines. This adds to the long-term Service Agreement signed last year at Paris Air Show to cover 36 A320neo powered by LEAP-1A engines. Loong Air has already taken delivery of 21 LEAP-1A-powered A320neo.

RPFH agreements are part of CFM's portfolio of flexible aftermarket support offerings. Under the terms of the agreement, CFM Services guarantees maintenance costs for the airlines LEAP-1A engines on a dollar per engine flight hour basis.

"Loong Air has been an invaluable launch customer of LEAP-1A in Greater China. The engines have performed remarkably well and continue to enable outstanding operational reliability and efficiency," said Weiming Xiang, president of CFM China. "The agreement is further validation of our growing relationship, we're confident CFM aftermarket services will further help facilitate growth and long- term development for our customer."

"We are honored to expand our relationship with Loong Air," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "While witnessing the customer confidence in CFM comprehensive services offer, this new Service Agreement will help Loong Air optimize utilization and maintain the long-term value of its engines."

About Zhejiang Loong Airlines. Zhejiang Loong Airlines, based in Hangzhou in Eastern China, began commercial operations in 2013 with two CFM56-5B-powered Airbus A320 aircraft. It's one of the fastest growing airlines in China with a total of 52 A320ceo/A320neo/B737 aircraft, all powered by CFM engines.

About CFM International. LEAP-1A engines are a product a CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. For more information, visit us on the Web at www.cfmaeroengines.comor follow us on Twitter @CFM_engines

Charles Soret : charles.soret@safrangroup.com / T +33 6.31.60.96.79

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 14:20:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 15 860 M 18 858 M 18 858 M
Net income 2020 1 002 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
Net Debt 2020 3 042 M 3 618 M 3 618 M
P/E ratio 2020 53,9x
Yield 2020 0,44%
Capitalization 52 463 M 62 337 M 62 380 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 91 610
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 114,49 €
Last Close Price 122,90 €
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target -6,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Jean-Lou A. Chameau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN-10.72%62 337
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.9.89%33 500
AVIATION INDUSTRY CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD.100.46%17 576
HEICO CORPORATION13.53%16 306
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-18.11%13 141
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.84.74%12 711
