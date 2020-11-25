Safran : Zhejiang Loong Air and CFM signed Rate-Per-Flight-Hour agreement

PRESS RELEASE

SHANGHAI, China - Zhejiang Loong Air has signed a 12-yearRate-Per-Flight-Hour agreement with CFM International (CFM) for the LEAP-1A engines powering the airline's leased fleet of 19 Airbus A320 and A321neo aircraft. Additionally, the deal includes an order for four spare LEAP-1A engines. This adds to the long-term Service Agreement signed last year at Paris Air Show to cover 36 A320neo powered by LEAP-1A engines. Loong Air has already taken delivery of 21 LEAP-1A-powered A320neo.

RPFH agreements are part of CFM's portfolio of flexible aftermarket support offerings. Under the terms of the agreement, CFM Services guarantees maintenance costs for the airlines LEAP-1A engines on a dollar per engine flight hour basis.

"Loong Air has been an invaluable launch customer of LEAP-1A in Greater China. The engines have performed remarkably well and continue to enable outstanding operational reliability and efficiency," said Weiming Xiang, president of CFM China. "The agreement is further validation of our growing relationship, we're confident CFM aftermarket services will further help facilitate growth and long- term development for our customer."

"We are honored to expand our relationship with Loong Air," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "While witnessing the customer confidence in CFM comprehensive services offer, this new Service Agreement will help Loong Air optimize utilization and maintain the long-term value of its engines."

About Zhejiang Loong Airlines. Zhejiang Loong Airlines, based in Hangzhou in Eastern China, began commercial operations in 2013 with two CFM56-5B-powered Airbus A320 aircraft. It's one of the fastest growing airlines in China with a total of 52 A320ceo/A320neo/B737 aircraft, all powered by CFM engines.

About CFM International. LEAP-1A engines are a product a CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.

