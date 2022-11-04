Safran : acquires Syrlinks to consolidate leadership in Earth-space communications equipment

Paris, November 4, 2022

Safran Electronics & Defense has completed its acquisition of Syrlinks, a French mid-sized firm founded in 2011 that specializes in radiocommunications and radionavigation, primarily for the space sector, and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT).

Through this acquisition, Safran Electronics & Defense continues to consolidate its position as an original equipment manufacturer delivering sovereign space solutions. Building on its world-renowned expertise in ground stations for space communications, Safran Electronics & Defense rounds out its portfolio with Syrlinks' onboard satellite communications systems to extend its coverage of the complete ground-space communications sector.

Syrlinks also offers proven expertise in resilient GNSS and miniature atomic clocks to complement that of Safran Electronics & Defense. This will further strengthen Safran Electronics & Defense's unique integrated positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) capabilities, which come into their own when satellite navigation systems are inadvertently or intentionally disrupted in civil or military environments.

Headquartered in Cesson-Sévigné, near Rennes, and with an office in Toulouse, Syrlinks employs 140 people. This base in Brittany will help boost Safran's presence in an academic and industrial community renowned for its expertise in telecommunications and electronics.

"I am very pleased to see our two companies joining forces,' said Safran Electronics & Defense CEO Martin Sion. "We share the same DNA as equipment suppliers with a strong technological foundation, delivering sovereignty solutions to our customers. In short, we're continuing to strengthen our position in space and resilient PNT."