  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safran
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:26 2022-11-04 am EDT
114.88 EUR   +2.50%
09:12aSafran : acquires Syrlinks to consolidate leadership in Earth-space communications equipment
PU
08:19aSAFRAN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11/03Analysis-Boeing outlines risky waiting game for new launches with eye on Airbus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safran : acquires Syrlinks to consolidate leadership in Earth-space communications equipment

11/04/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Paris, November 4, 2022

Safran Electronics & Defense has completed its acquisition of Syrlinks, a French mid-sized firm founded in 2011 that specializes in radiocommunications and radionavigation, primarily for the space sector, and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT).

Through this acquisition, Safran Electronics & Defense continues to consolidate its position as an original equipment manufacturer delivering sovereign space solutions. Building on its world-renowned expertise in ground stations for space communications, Safran Electronics & Defense rounds out its portfolio with Syrlinks' onboard satellite communications systems to extend its coverage of the complete ground-space communications sector.

Syrlinks also offers proven expertise in resilient GNSS and miniature atomic clocks to complement that of Safran Electronics & Defense. This will further strengthen Safran Electronics & Defense's unique integrated positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) capabilities, which come into their own when satellite navigation systems are inadvertently or intentionally disrupted in civil or military environments.

Headquartered in Cesson-Sévigné, near Rennes, and with an office in Toulouse, Syrlinks employs 140 people. This base in Brittany will help boost Safran's presence in an academic and industrial community renowned for its expertise in telecommunications and electronics.

"I am very pleased to see our two companies joining forces,' said Safran Electronics & Defense CEO Martin Sion. "We share the same DNA as equipment suppliers with a strong technological foundation, delivering sovereignty solutions to our customers. In short, we're continuing to strengthen our position in space and resilient PNT."

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SAFRAN
