SAFRAN : adjusted target price at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank has reaffirmed its 'hold' recommendation on Safran, with an adjusted price target of 210 to 211 euros, ahead of the aircraft engine and equipment manufacturer's first-half results, due on July 31.



The broker forecasts sales growth of 17%, EBIT growth of 36% and FCF of 1.45 billion euros for the period, while it expects forecasts for fiscal 2024 to be at least reconfirmed.



He warns, however, that current forecasts for Leap deliveries up 10-15% could be revised downwards, while after-market growth, currently guided at 'around 20%', could be pushed upwards.



