Safran: agreement with an ISP for share buybacks

May 30, 2024 at 02:03 am EDT Share

Safran has signed an agreement with an investment services provider (ISP) for the implementation of a new tranche of share buybacks by the aircraft engine and equipment manufacturer.



The purpose of this operation is to deliver shares in the event of conversion of its convertible bonds maturing in 2028, and to allocate or sell shares to employees or corporate officers of Safran or its subsidiaries.



Under the terms of this agreement, Safran will purchase shares for a maximum amount of 420 million euros from May 30 to June 26 at the latest. This transaction will be carried out at a maximum buyback price of 300 euros per share.



In addition, the Group is announcing to holders of its outstanding convertible bonds originally due May 15, 2027, that it will proceed with the early redemption of all outstanding OCEANE 2027 bonds.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.