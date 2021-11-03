Log in
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Safran and Bamboo Airways inked 2 billion deal witnessed by French and Vietnamese Prime Ministers

11/03/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Safran and Bamboo Airways inked €2 billion deal witnessed by French and Vietnamese Prime Minister

Paris, November 3, 2021 - Bamboo Airways and Safran inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a potential €2 billion deal, witnessed by French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his working visit to France from November 3-5.

Bamboo Airways and Safran, leading global aerospace supplier, signed an MOU to identify potential opportunities concerning an order of fifty (50) A321neos (30 firm plus 20 options) and thirty (30) B787-9 (10 firm plus 20 options) that would be beneficial to both parties in the field of aeronautical propulsion but also aerospace equipment

CFM International1 and Safran are long-term strategic partners of Bamboo Airways. The airline is currently operating 7 A320neo and 5 A321neo powered by LEAP-1A engines of CFM International, marking the first-ever operation of this engine in the Vietnam market. Bamboo is also interested in installing Safran's high-class and modern seats on its fleet. The two parties will also study the installation of interiors equipment in its cabins.

"We are looking forward to developing a strong relationship with Bamboo and being part of its future growth," added Alexandre Ziegler, Safran Senior Executive Vice President, International and Public Affairs. "This MoU will strengthen the involvement of the two companies and reflects mutual recognition of their expertise in providing the best customer experience."

"We believe the cooperation between Bamboo Airways and Safran will make a substantial contribution to the strategic partnership between Vietnam and France not only in the aviation industry but also to the fields of economy, politics, commerce, education, etc.", said Mr. Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of Bamboo Airways.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 76,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2020, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes research and development programs to maintain the environmental priorities of its R&T and Innovation roadmap.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

@SAFRAN

Safran

GroupeSafran

Safran_group

Safran Contacts

Catherine Malek: catherine.malek@safrangroup.com / +33 1 40 60 80 28

Isabelle Javary: isabelle.javary@safrangroup.com/ +33 1 40 60 82 20

1 CFM International is a 50/50 joint-company between GE Aviation and SAE

About Bamboo Airways

Bamboo Airways is the first airline in Vietnam aiming to provide 5-star oriented services, with the core value of hospitality and professionalism. Bamboo Airways currently operates nearly 70 domestic and international routes, the largest scale in the Vietnam aviation industry. Its service quality has been recognized by consumers and the media all over the country and the world with customer satisfaction rates reaching 4.5 out of 5. It has led the entire Vietnam aviation industry in terms of on-time performance for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021. Bamboo Airways was voted as the airline with the best service in Vietnam, the favorite carrier of golfers in Vietnam, the Asia's leading regional airline.

2

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 19:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
