    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
Safran : awarded contract to supply portable optronics to the Australian Defence Force

03/14/2022 | 11:24am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Safran awarded contract to supply portable optronics to the Australian Defence Force

Botany - Australia, March 14, 2022

Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by Collins Aerospace to provide its full suite of advanced portable optronics to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) as part of the Land 17 Phase 2 Digital Terminal Control Systems (DTCS) Capability Assurance Program. Safran will complete delivery of this equipment by mid-2023.

Through this contract Safran continues its long-standing support of Collins Aerospace and the ADF. Safran's JIM Compact, Moskito TI and Sterna systems, along with tripods, will all be integrated by Collins Aerospace into the ADFs next generation DTCS.

Safran Electronics & Defense offers a wide array of portable optronic products, including state-of-the-artmulti-spectral binoculars, target locators and laser rangefinders, all deployed worldwide by Joint Fires Observers (JFOs), Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) and Special Forces. These devices feature the latest digital software functions and are compatible with standard battle management systems for dismounted combat.

Safran's Sterna is a gyro-based target acquisition system that accurately finds true north in virtually all terrains. It will give the Australian Defence Force a brand-new capability, offering critical assistance to operators who require a high level of accuracy regardless of weather, battlespace interference or GPS-denied environments.

Michael Hall, Head of Sales & Marketing at Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia, said, "We're very proud to deliver our suite of optronic systems to the ADF. This contract marks an important milestone for Safran Electronics & Defense, expanding our footprint for portable optronics and allowing the ADF to discover Sterna's unrivaled capabilities. We look forward to continuing our longstanding and productive relationship with Collins Aerospace."

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 76,800 employees and sales of 15.3 billion euros in 2021, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia has complete access to Safran's OEM knowledge and global network to locally support its customers. Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense based in Sydney, Australia.

For more information :

www.safran-group.com

www.safran-group.com/fr/societes/safran-electronics-defense

Press Contact

Safran Electronics & Defense

Pascal Debergé

+33 (0)1 55 60 41 38

pascal.deberge@safrangroup.com

Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia

Annette Mirevska +61 2 9304 8900

annette.mitrevska@safrangroup.com

2

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
