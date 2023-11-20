Safran announces the election - for a four-year term starting today - of Christèle Debarenne-Fievet (renewal) and Ivan Hardouin (replacing Hervé Chaillou, whose term has expired), as directors representing employees.
The Board of Directors has taken note of the results of these elections, and has decided to renew Christèle Debarenne-Fievet as a member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, for its "remuneration" section exclusively, as before.
The independence rate and the percentage of women on the Board remain unchanged, at 66.67% and 41.67% respectively.
