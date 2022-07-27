Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safran
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:22 2022-07-27 am EDT
103.92 EUR   +0.46%
11:04aSAFRAN : gets its suppliers on board its decarbonization path
PU
05:02aSYRACUSE 4A SATELLITE LAUNCHED : mission accomplished for the PPS®5000!
PU
07/26Piper Aircraft Partners with CAE on Electric Aircraft Program
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safran : gets its suppliers on board its decarbonization path

07/27/2022 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Warning This site is not recommended for Internet Explorer browsers. Please use another web browser to get a better experience.

  • Home
  • News & Media
  • News
  • Safran gets its suppliers on board its decarbonization path
Safran gets its suppliers on board its decarbonization path
July 27, 2022
Purchasing

Decarbonization is an essential component of Safran's strategy. To involve its 400 most contributing suppliers in the process, the Group staged a "Supplier Day" on July 22. Focus on the day's highlights and the challenges facing our supply chain.

Nearly 300 people representing the main suppliers took part in the Safran Supplier Day on Friday July 22 in Massy (greater Paris area). The aim of the initiative was to involve Safran's most contributing suppliers in a process to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

The stakes are high: by 2030, Safran has committed to reduce by emissions by 50% for scopes 1 and 2, namely reducing direct emissions from Safran sites (gas heating, kerosene combustion at test facilities, etc.) and indirect energy-related emissions (mainly the supply and use of electricity and heat in our facilities). But the Group's suppliers are emitting almost 10 times more greenhouse gas compared to these scopes 1 and 2, so Safran has the responsibility to encourage its suppliers to decarbonize.

Focus on Safran's decarbonization strategy

Olivier Andriès took the floor to show details of Safran's roadmap to contribute to the decarbonization of aviation. It is underpinned by three mainstays: technology (notably with the RISE program), sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and electrification/hybridization. "If we want air travel to remain a sustainable activity, then we need to embrace the challenge of decarbonization. The industry is committed to achieving net zero by 2050. I am convinced that we will succeed, and for that we need to have our entire supply chain on board, because our suppliers have an essential role to play. We are counting on you!"said the Group CEO.

The essential role of the supply chain

Marjolaine Grange, Safran's EVP for Industrial, Purchasing and Performance, and Thibaud Normand, Group Director of Climate Change, then described the progress Safran had made in recent years to reduce emissions resulting from its operations. "Implementing an energy management system can quickly reduce consumption by 10 to 15%.It also increases competitivity, and is an opportunity to attract new talent," they added. "The goal of reducing our emissions by 50% by 2030 compared with 2018 levels is very ambitious, but we can get there together!"

Marjolaine Grange made some closing remarks: "Decarbonization is a major issue and together we have some immense challenges to take up. I am confident that we will see real progress in our industry starting next year. The path ahead is a long one and we all need to be on it together. But success lies at the end of the road!"

Credits
  • © Safran
  • © © MARIE ETCHEGOYEN / CAPA PICTURES

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 15:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAFRAN
11:04aSAFRAN : gets its suppliers on board its decarbonization path
PU
05:02aSYRACUSE 4A SATELLITE LAUNCHED : mission accomplished for the PPS®5000!
PU
07/26Piper Aircraft Partners with CAE on Electric Aircraft Program
AQ
07/26SAFRAN : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/26SAFRAN : "Applying the 4.0 revolution to our product R&D"
PU
07/26China OKs jointly built civil helicopter but no nod yet for Airbus' version
RE
07/25China certifies new civil helicopter jointly developed with Airbus
RE
07/25Safran, Airbus and CNES at the forefront of Earth-to-Space optical communications
AQ
07/22Rolls-Royce, Safran Sign Deal to Develop New Missile Propulsion for UK, France
MT
07/22Rolls-Royce and Safran Power Units partner to develop propulsion for next generation mi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFRAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 316 M 18 548 M 18 548 M
Net income 2022 1 429 M 1 447 M 1 447 M
Net cash 2022 181 M 183 M 183 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 44 093 M 44 651 M 44 651 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 103,44 €
Average target price 126,09 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Eric Dalbies Chief Technology Officer & Senior EVP-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN-3.92%44 651
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-7.88%32 013
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-18.06%20 493
HEICO CORPORATION-1.09%17 273
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.9.43%14 556
MTU AERO ENGINES AG7.39%10 425