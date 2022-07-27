Warning This site is not recommended for Internet Explorer browsers. Please use another web browser to get a better experience.

Safran gets its suppliers on board its decarbonization path July 27, 2022 Purchasing

Decarbonization is an essential component of Safran's strategy. To involve its 400 most contributing suppliers in the process, the Group staged a "Supplier Day" on July 22. Focus on the day's highlights and the challenges facing our supply chain.

Nearly 300 people representing the main suppliers took part in the Safran Supplier Day on Friday July 22 in Massy (greater Paris area). The aim of the initiative was to involve Safran's most contributing suppliers in a process to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The stakes are high: by 2030, Safran has committed to reduce by emissions by 50% for scopes 1 and 2, namely reducing direct emissions from Safran sites (gas heating, kerosene combustion at test facilities, etc.) and indirect energy-related emissions (mainly the supply and use of electricity and heat in our facilities). But the Group's suppliers are emitting almost 10 times more greenhouse gas compared to these scopes 1 and 2, so Safran has the responsibility to encourage its suppliers to decarbonize.

Focus on Safran's decarbonization strategy

Olivier Andriès took the floor to show details of Safran's roadmap to contribute to the decarbonization of aviation. It is underpinned by three mainstays: technology (notably with the RISE program), sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and electrification/hybridization. "If we want air travel to remain a sustainable activity, then we need to embrace the challenge of decarbonization. The industry is committed to achieving net zero by 2050. I am convinced that we will succeed, and for that we need to have our entire supply chain on board, because our suppliers have an essential role to play. We are counting on you!"said the Group CEO.

The essential role of the supply chain

Marjolaine Grange, Safran's EVP for Industrial, Purchasing and Performance, and Thibaud Normand, Group Director of Climate Change, then described the progress Safran had made in recent years to reduce emissions resulting from its operations. "Implementing an energy management system can quickly reduce consumption by 10 to 15%.It also increases competitivity, and is an opportunity to attract new talent," they added. "The goal of reducing our emissions by 50% by 2030 compared with 2018 levels is very ambitious, but we can get there together!" Marjolaine Grange made some closing remarks: "Decarbonization is a major issue and together we have some immense challenges to take up. I am confident that we will see real progress in our industry starting next year. The path ahead is a long one and we all need to be on it together. But success lies at the end of the road!"