Safran inaugurates the photovoltaic power plant at its nacelle production site in Normandy.
The photovoltaic power plant at Safran Nacelles' industrial site is located in Gonfreville-L'Orcher.
This installation marks a significant turning point in Safran Nacelles' commitment to renewable energy, tripling its annual production of electricity from its photovoltaic power plants.
With a maximum output of 4.8 MegaWatts, the power plant comprises 12,000 photovoltaic solar panels, or 24,000 m2 installed in parking lot shading.
To date, it is one of the largest self-consumption photovoltaic power plants on an industrial site in France.
5.4 GWh (Gigawatt-hours) per year will be dedicated to self-consumption, covering more than 25% of the site's needs.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Safran inaugurates its photovoltaic power plant in Normandy
November 24, 2023 at 02:05 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023