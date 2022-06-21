Safran : inaugurates the extension of its aircraft nacelle site in Casablanca

Safran Nacelles Morocco inaugurates the extension of its aircraft nacelles production site today, in the presence of Ryad Mezzour, Morocco's Minister of Industry and Trade, Mohammed Abdeljalil, Morocco's Minister of Transport and Logistics, Olivier Andriès, Safran's Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Caro, Safran Nacelles' Chief Executive Officer, and Hamid Benbrahim El Andaloussi, Chairman of Safran Nacelles Morocco's Board of Directors.

This extension of nearly 6,000 m2 (64,583ft2) is dedicated to the production of the high-end Gulfstream G700/G800 business aircraft nacelles. The site will become even more efficient through an industrial development plan which will allow an increase in production rates of nacelles for customers.

Safran has invested 115 million dirhams (€11 million) in the site, which integrates the highest standards in the aviation industry. It thus becomes the Safran's reference site in Morocco, supporting a strong ambition to digitalise its production processes and reduce its environmental footprint.

Safran Nacelles Morocco enters the "Manufacturing 4.0" era by incorporating state-of-the-art equipment such as, a large autoclave, ergonomic workstations, machining equipment, and the latest generation of robots and cobots. The site has also doubled its clean-room surface dedicated to the manufacture of composite materials, from 1,800 m2 (19,375ft2) to 3,600 m2 (38,750ft2).

To support its development, Safran Nacelles Morocco is training its 850 qualified nacelle manufacturing, composites and assembly personnel, so that they can develop new skills, particularly in engineering. One hundred new employees will be joining the company to strengthen its workforce over the course of this year.

Ryad Mezzour, Morocco's Minister of Industry and Trade, commented: "This new state-of-the-art investment by the world leader illustrates the exceptional partnership and the dynamic that the aerospace industry is experiencing under the leadership of his Majesty King Mohammed VI. Safran provided its support for the development of skills and maturity in this industry, and the interest the Group is taking in the Moroccan aerospace platform and its human capital contributes to the strengthening of the sector's competitiveness and the integration of higher value-added activities. Morocco is now entering a new aerospace industry era that will make our country a centre of technology and excellence and will enable it to gain a position as a major player on a global scale."

In order to help reduce Safran CO 2 emissions by 30% from 2025, the site is now equipped with a power plant, whose energy will be supplied by 3,000 photovoltaic panels installed on the new extension as well as on the site's car parking carport. It will produce 20% of the site's electricity. Once it is operational in August 2022, it will save 2,000 tons of CO 2 each year.

Olivier Andriès, Safran's CEO, said: "I am delighted to inaugurate this extension, which confirms Safran's commitment to sustainably develop its presence in Morocco. Innovation to help decarbonise our industry and operational excellence are key assets to our customers. That is why the Group's base in the kingdom is strategic; we know that we can rely on the Moroccan authorities and highly qualified personnel thanks to our partnership with the Institute of Aeronautics Trades (IMA)".

Safran Nacelles Morocco, established in March 2005, is the largest aerospace production site in Morocco. It specializes in the manufacture of composite materials and the assembly of nacelles - air inlet, engine cowls and thrust reversers - and their sub-assemblies. Through its presence in the territory, the company has developed a local logistics chain with the support of the Group of Moroccan Aeronautics and Space Industries (GIMAS).