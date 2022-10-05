Advanced search
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:45 2022-10-05 am EDT
99.31 EUR   +0.16%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safran : is a partner in the Hello Tomorrow 2023 summit start-up challenge

10/05/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Safran is a partner in the Hello Tomorrow 2023 summit start-up challenge
October 03, 2022
Innovation

The Hello Tomorrow Global Summit is coming back in March 2023! Safran is once again partnering with this movement and supporting the Global Challenge, the deep tech start-up competition organized for the event. There is still time to sign up to participate in the challenge! What are you waiting for?

Affiche du sommet "Hello Tomorrow" 2023

In March 2023, the best scientists, entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, and industrial actors from around the world who are involved in deep tech will be meeting up in Paris for the eighth annual Hello Tomorrow Global Summit!

This annual event is for start-ups developing disruptive technologies in the healthcare, food processing, energy and communications sectors, as well as in the aerospace industry!

In December 2021, Safran was represented at the Hello Tomorrow conference in an exhibition area that showcased our expertise and strategic orientations including decarbonization, but it also presented products from several start-ups supported by the Group.

"Hello Tomorrow Global summit" 2021 - Best of

Participate in the Global Challenge!

Participate in the Global Challenge!

As it does every year, Hello Tomorrow is organizing a Global Challenge, a big start-up challenge for innovators in a wide variety of fields. Safran is once again supporting this competition that illustrates the potential for innovation in the aeronautics industry. It aligns with the Group's desire to be involved in open innovation.

Do you have a start-up or a deep tech project that uses cutting-edge technology to address a societal or industrial challenge? Join the adventure! You have until October 7th to submit your work.

Participate in the Global Challenge!
Credits
  • © Safran
  • © Hello_Tomorrow_Global_summit

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 13:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 359 M 18 297 M 18 297 M
Net income 2022 1 522 M 1 516 M 1 516 M
Net cash 2022 681 M 679 M 679 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 42 320 M 42 177 M 42 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 99,15 €
Average target price 130,91 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Eric Dalbies Chief Technology Officer & Senior EVP-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN-7.90%42 177
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-11.44%30 562
HEICO CORPORATION4.61%18 098
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-33.90%15 719
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.5.28%13 920
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-10.17%8 569