Safran : is a partner in the Hello Tomorrow 2023 summit start-up challenge

The Hello Tomorrow Global Summit is coming back in March 2023! Safran is once again partnering with this movement and supporting the Global Challenge, the deep tech start-up competition organized for the event. There is still time to sign up to participate in the challenge! What are you waiting for?

Affiche du sommet "Hello Tomorrow" 2023

In March 2023, the best scientists, entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, and industrial actors from around the world who are involved in deep tech will be meeting up in Paris for the eighth annual Hello Tomorrow Global Summit!

This annual event is for start-ups developing disruptive technologies in the healthcare, food processing, energy and communications sectors, as well as in the aerospace industry!

In December 2021, Safran was represented at the Hello Tomorrow conference in an exhibition area that showcased our expertise and strategic orientations including decarbonization, but it also presented products from several start-ups supported by the Group.