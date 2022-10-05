Warning This site is not recommended for Internet Explorer browsers. Please use another web browser to get a better experience.
Safran is a partner in the Hello Tomorrow 2023 summit start-up challenge
October 03, 2022
Innovation
The Hello Tomorrow Global Summit is coming back in March 2023! Safran is once again partnering with this movement and supporting the Global Challenge, the deep tech start-up competition organized for the event. There is still time to sign up to participate in the challenge! What are you waiting for?
Affiche du sommet "Hello Tomorrow" 2023
In March 2023, the best scientists, entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, and industrial actors from around the world who are involved in deep tech will be meeting up in Paris for the eighth annual Hello Tomorrow Global Summit!
This annual event is for start-ups developing disruptive technologies in the healthcare, food processing, energy and communications sectors, as well as in the aerospace industry!
In December 2021, Safran was represented at the Hello Tomorrow conference in an exhibition area that showcased our expertise and strategic orientations including decarbonization, but it also presented products from several start-ups supported by the Group.
"Hello Tomorrow Global summit" 2021 - Best of
Participate in the Global Challenge!
As it does every year, Hello Tomorrow is organizing a Global Challenge, a big start-up challenge for innovators in a wide variety of fields. Safran is once again supporting this competition that illustrates the potential for innovation in the aeronautics industry. It aligns with the Group's desire to be involved in open innovation.
Do you have a start-up or a deep tech project that uses cutting-edge technology to address a societal or industrial challenge? Join the adventure! You have until October 7th to submit your work.
