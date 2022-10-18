Safran : launches VIGY 4 optronic system for surface ships

Euronaval 2022, Paris-Le Bourget, October 18, 2022

Drawing on feedback from users of its many products in remote theaters of operations, Safran Electronics & Defense is launching VIGY 4, a new optronic sight for surface ships, to meet the needs and expectations of naval customers. This sight is the latest addition to the company's family of naval optronic systems, which also includes the VIGY HD and PASEO XLR.

VIGY 4 features advanced observation and fire control capabilities to meet the requirements of medium-displacement ships such as offshore patrol vessels and corvettes, while VIGY HD is more suited to vessels such as coastal patrol boats and PASEO XLR to first-class vessels rang.

VIGY 4 is a compact gyrostabilized multisensor observation system with a SWIR (shortwave infrared) channel, which can see through mist and fog. The system can be coupled with a sector surveillance module to create a simple and effective surveillance system. It is also designed to control light- and medium-caliber weapons.

Safran Electronics & Defense is a long-standing player in the naval sector, with internationally recognized expertise in optronics, electronic warfare and inertial navigation. The company currently equips more than 1,000 ships - merchant vessels, naval surface ships and submarines - and 50 navies worldwide with sensors, optronic systems and inertial systems designed and manufactured in France.