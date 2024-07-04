Safran Helicopter Engines announced yesterday that it has signed a major support-by-the-hour contract with Airbus Helicopters for the engines powering the German armed forces' (Bundeswehr) new fleet of Airbus H145M helicopters.

This SBH (Support-By-the-Hour) contract covers in-service support and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) for more than 124 Arriel 2E engines, from the helicopter's entry into service until 2030.

This contract is in addition to other SBH contracts already signed for engine support for the German armed forces' H145M LUH SOF and H145 LUH SAR helicopters.

