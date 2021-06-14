Log in
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/14 10:35:06 am
123.28 EUR   -0.29%
Safran : GE, Safran venture to develop open-bladed jet engine

06/14/2021 | 10:21am EDT
PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - General Electric and France's Safran on Monday set out plans to test-build an open-bladed jet engine able to reduce fuel usage and emissions by 20% as they prolonged their engine joint-venture, CFM International, by 10 years to 2050.

The Open Rotor "RISE" engine, a future successor to the "LEAP" model used on the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo, will feature a design with visible fan blades known as open-rotor and could enter service by the mid-2030s, the companies said.

The system will also contain hybrid-electric propulsion.

CFM is the world's largest jet engine maker by the number of units sold. It is the sole engine supplier for the Boeing 737 MAX and competes with Raytheon Technologies unit Pratt & Whitney for airlines' engine selections on the Airbus A320neo.

The technology demonstrator project comes as the industry prepares to battle over the next generation of single-aisle planes like the MAX and A320neo in the busiest part of the airplane market while facing mounting environmental pressure.

Industry sources have said Boeing is considering launching a replacement for its slightly larger and long-range single-aisle 757 jet that could pave the way for a replacement of the MAX.

But it has deferred a decision on whether to move relatively quickly - a step that would require a conventional jet engine - or wait for the arrival of new engine technology expected in the 2030s, Reuters reported last month.

GE Aviation Chief Executive John Slattery said CFM would be ready to compete for whatever new jet Boeing might eventually decide to launch.

The Open Rotor engine concept places previously hidden whirring parts on the outside of the engine to capture more air.

Previous attempts since the 1980s to develop such engines have had to contend with problems including extra noise. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Evans and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 920 M 19 285 M 19 285 M
Net income 2021 1 051 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
Net Debt 2021 1 903 M 2 305 M 2 305 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,1x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 52 784 M 63 849 M 63 944 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 78 900
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 127,87 €
Last Close Price 123,64 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Group Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Frédéric Verger Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN6.63%63 849
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED6.96%36 335
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-12.52%21 629
HEICO CORPORATION8.26%18 359
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.23.93%15 189
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-1.50%13 521