Safran announces that Safran Aircraft Engine Services Brussels, a subsidiary of Safran Aircraft Engines, has inaugurated a new maintenance workshop for the LEAP-1 engine at Brussels Airport.

The new 8,500 m² workshop, built with an investment of 24 million euros, is designed to strengthen Safran's worldwide maintenance network and support the increase in service activities for LEAP engines.

These engines power the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle jets.

The new plant targets 120 workshop visits per year and is designed to be carbon neutral, using 100% renewable energy, including solar panels and circular heat systems.


Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.