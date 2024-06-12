Safran announces that Asterios Technologies, a subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense, has launched a new version of its Asterios software suite.

This software suite is designed for the development of real-time critical software applications for systems with electronic boards equipped with multiple processors (multi-core).

Real-time software is essential for providing responses or actions within a predetermined timeframe in reaction to external events, says Safran, which specifies that such software is mainly used in aeronautics, new air mobility, drones, space, defense, nuclear, etc.

' Users will benefit from shorter, more efficient design cycles, performance maintained at the highest level, and reliable, reproducible operation of the developed application', summarizes Safran.


