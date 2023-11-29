Safran: partnership with RIVE Private Investment

RIVE Private Investment, an independent European investment company specializing in high-impact transport assets and infrastructure dedicated to the energy transition, announces that it has signed an exclusive partnership with Safran Helicopter Engines, which has developed a decarbonization consulting offer with a CO2 emissions monitoring model.



The challenge for the company, which owns a fleet of 65 helicopters and 126 engines, is to take a proactive approach to decarbonizing its critical assets.



To this end, RIVE is equipping itself with tools to support its customers and partners, both operators and manufacturers in the sector.



Safran Helicopter Engines aims to be the leading engine manufacturer in the decarbonization of helicopters, with a roadmap built around three areas of development: increasingly efficient gas turbines, hybrid-electric technologies and the use of sustainable aviation fuels.



