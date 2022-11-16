Safran : selected by Dassault Aviation to modify new “Albatros” maritime surveillance aircraft

"Albatros" is a maritime aviation surveillance and intervention program run by Dassault Aviation in response to a requirement from the French Navy, based on a military version of the Falcon 2000LXS. The Directorate-General of Armaments' initial order is for seven aircraft out of a planned total of twelve. Dassault Aviation has assigned Safran Electrical & Power the task of electrically modifying and installing the wiring for these seven aircraft, with an option for five additional airplanes.

"Following the Archange contract we won in 2021, this is the second Falcon mission program for which we have been selected. We will be industrializing these electrical harnesses from their digital definition supplied by the customer, using a solution from our digital suite. The agreement with Dassault Aviation is a 'turnkey' project that includes the manufacture of the wiring, its on-board installation and all testing," explains Benoit Gagey, Program Manager for Safran Electrical & Power.

The wiring will be manufactured in Vichy and then installed on the aircraft at the customer's premises in Mérignac. The first "Albatros" will be delivered to the French Navy in 2025.