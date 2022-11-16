Advanced search
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:44 2022-11-16 am EST
112.20 EUR   +0.45%
11/15Arianespace to ramp up to full Ariane 6 rocket launch rate in 2026 - CEO
RE
11/15In Burnley, Britain's cost of living crisis hits home
RE
11/15Safran : signs exclusive NacelleLife™ service contract with Avianca for all its Airbus A320neo nacelles fleet
PU
Safran : selected by Dassault Aviation to modify new “Albatros” maritime surveillance aircraft

11/16/2022 | 09:19am EST
Safran selected by Dassault Aviation to modify new "Albatros" maritime surveillance aircraft
November 16, 2022
Business

"Albatros" is a maritime aviation surveillance and intervention program run by Dassault Aviation in response to a requirement from the French Navy, based on a military version of the Falcon 2000LXS. The Directorate-General of Armaments' initial order is for seven aircraft out of a planned total of twelve. Dassault Aviation has assigned Safran Electrical & Power the task of electrically modifying and installing the wiring for these seven aircraft, with an option for five additional airplanes.

"Following the Archange contract we won in 2021, this is the second Falcon mission program for which we have been selected. We will be industrializing these electrical harnesses from their digital definition supplied by the customer, using a solution from our digital suite. The agreement with Dassault Aviation is a 'turnkey' project that includes the manufacture of the wiring, its on-board installation and all testing," explains Benoit Gagey, Program Manager for Safran Electrical & Power.

The wiring will be manufactured in Vichy and then installed on the aircraft at the customer's premises in Mérignac. The first "Albatros" will be delivered to the French Navy in 2025.

Credits
  • © Safran
  • © Dassault

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 14:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
