    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/27 11:35:26 am EDT
104.44 EUR   -0.72%
05:39pSAFRAN : signs NacelleLife™ service contract renewal with Hawaiian Airlines for Airbus A330ceo fleet
PU
03:37pSAFRAN : signs NacelleLife™ service contract with Viva Air Colombia for Airbus A320neo fleet
PU
11:06aSAFRAN : signs an agreement with Diamond Aircraft to provide the motor for eDA40 electric aircraft
PU
Safran : signs NacelleLife™ service contract renewal with Hawaiian Airlines for Airbus A330ceo fleet

04/27/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
Dallas, MRO Americas, April 27th 2022

Safran Nacelles today announced the signing of a six-year contract renewal with Hawaiian Airlines to service the thrust reversers on the carrier's 24 Airbus A330ceo aircraft.

Safran Nacelles will continue to support Hawaiian at its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) shops located in The U.S.A. and France during scheduled maintenance or one-time repairs during unscheduled maintenance. Safran Nacelles also provides access to a pool of thrust reversers.

"We are pleased that Hawaiian Airlines has renewed its confidence in Safran Nacelles for its A330ceo fleet," said Alain Berger, Safran Nacelles' Executive Vice President - Customer Support & Services. "Safran Nacelles teams, including those at the U.S.A. and France repair shops, are fully mobilized to keep Hawaiian Airlines' fleet in operation."

"Since 2013, Safran Nacelles has been trusted partner that shares our commitment to safety and reliability. We expect Safran Nacelles to continue to provide exceptional support for our A330 fleet," said Jim Landers, Senior Vice President, Technical Operations.

NacelleLife™ support and services packages cover all Safran Nacelles' after-sales activities and aims to provide a responsive, reliable, cost effective and high-quality service.

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 21:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 243 M 19 228 M 19 228 M
Net income 2022 1 500 M 1 581 M 1 581 M
Net cash 2022 246 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 44 574 M 46 979 M 46 979 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,3%
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 104,44 €
Average target price 130,41 €
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Chief Digital & Information Officer, Executive VP
Eric Dalbies Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN-2.29%47 845
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-3.53%34 042
HEICO CORPORATION-1.49%17 199
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.7.63%14 308
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-45.12%13 234
MTU AERO ENGINES AG5.88%10 816