Safran : signs NacelleLife™ service contract renewal with Hawaiian Airlines for Airbus A330ceo fleet

Dallas, MRO Americas, April 27th 2022

Safran Nacelles today announced the signing of a six-year contract renewal with Hawaiian Airlines to service the thrust reversers on the carrier's 24 Airbus A330ceo aircraft.

Safran Nacelles will continue to support Hawaiian at its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) shops located in The U.S.A. and France during scheduled maintenance or one-time repairs during unscheduled maintenance. Safran Nacelles also provides access to a pool of thrust reversers.

"We are pleased that Hawaiian Airlines has renewed its confidence in Safran Nacelles for its A330ceo fleet," said Alain Berger, Safran Nacelles' Executive Vice President - Customer Support & Services. "Safran Nacelles teams, including those at the U.S.A. and France repair shops, are fully mobilized to keep Hawaiian Airlines' fleet in operation."

"Since 2013, Safran Nacelles has been trusted partner that shares our commitment to safety and reliability. We expect Safran Nacelles to continue to provide exceptional support for our A330 fleet," said Jim Landers, Senior Vice President, Technical Operations.

NacelleLife™ support and services packages cover all Safran Nacelles' after-sales activities and aims to provide a responsive, reliable, cost effective and high-quality service.