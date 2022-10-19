Safran : signs a NacelleLife™ service contract with Play for its Airbus A320neo nacelle fleet

Gonfreville l'Orcher, France, October 19th, 2022

Safran Nacelles has signed with the Icelandic airline Play a 12-year agreement for the support of the nacelles of their 15 Airbus A320neo powered by CFM* LEAP-1A turbofan engines. Today, Play operates 7 aircraft. 8 more will join the fleet in the years to come.

Play will have access to a Safran Nacelles' shared pool of nacelles end-items. The airline will also benefit from OEM** guaranteed Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) solutions at Safran Nacelles repair station in Pont Audemer, France.

"We're glad to welcome Play to the family of customers that benefit from the NacelleLife™ offering" said Alain Berger, Safran Nacelles' Executive Vice President of Customer Support & Services. "Play can count on our expertise as the A320neo nacelles' original equipment manufacturer, along with our extensive maintenance, repair and overhaul resources - backed by a global network."

"Play is counting on the high availability of its fleet and we are looking forward to the support Safran Nacelles will provide for our A320neo family jetliners" said Andri Geir Eyjolfsson, Play's Director Technical Operations. Safran Nacelles' repair services and spares resources are part of the company's NacelleLife™ support program, which ensures responsive, cost effective and high-quality services that keep airliners in operational condition while minimizing costs.

(*) CFM is a 50/50 joint company between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE

(**) OEM: Original Equipment Manufacturer