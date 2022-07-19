Log in
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-07-19 am EDT
104.22 EUR   -0.06%
Safran : signs an agreement with CAE to develop an electrified version of the Piper Archer® aircraft

07/19/2022 | 11:44am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Safran signs an agreement with CAE to develop an electrified version of the Piper Archer® aircraft

Farnborough Airshow - July 19 2022

Safran Electrical & Power, world leader in aircraft electrical systems, announced a cooperation agreement with CAE, CAE, a high technology aviation company and Piper to equip an electrified Archer® aircraft with an ENGINeUSTM electric smart motor.

Safran Electrical & Power will supply the electric smart motor for the electrified Piper Archer, a derivative of the existing and certified Archer® platform from Piper Aircraft. CAE and Piper have agreed to work together on an electrical conversion kit to convert two-thirds of CAE's training fleet and for third-party operators.

The ENGINeUS TM product line includes a broad range of electric motors with power outputs from single digit to 500 kW. The ENGINeUS TM 100, which will equip the electrified Piper Archer®, delivers 150 kW maximum at take-off power and features a fully integrated motor controller within the machine. The thermal management is provided by an optimized air-cooling system. The certification of the electric motor is planned for 2023.

"We are proud to partner with CAE, and to share with CAE the same vision for sustainability with a clear goal to contribute to the decarbonization of aviation using electric propulsion. This new contract confirms the strong market fit of our ENGINeUSTM electric smart motor product line. In particular, the ENGINeUS™100 has become the go-to reference for smaller general aviation platforms, addressing private pilot aircraft, professional flight training aircraft, air taxis and personal aircraft," said Bruno Bellanger, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Power division at Safran Electrical & Power.

"Developing green aviation solutions is a team effort, and CAE is thrilled to have Safran onboard for the development of our electric conversion kit for the Piper Archer® aircraft," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation. "The ENGINeUS™100 electric smart motor was a clear choice for our aircraft, not only because it met all our requirements, but also because it is backed by Safran, an industry leader in electric propulsion."

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 76,800 employees and sales of

15.3 billion euros in 2021, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Press contact

Elodie Pages: elodie.pages@safrangroup.com/ +33 (0)6 78 32 65 66

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 15:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 278 M 18 587 M 18 587 M
Net income 2022 1 403 M 1 427 M 1 427 M
Net cash 2022 165 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 44 451 M 45 201 M 45 201 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 104,28 €
Average target price 126,09 €
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Chief Digital & Information Officer, Executive VP
Eric Dalbies Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN-3.14%45 201
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-15.42%29 580
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-19.95%20 081
HEICO CORPORATION-6.50%16 212
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.3.68%13 791
MTU AERO ENGINES AG3.54%10 093