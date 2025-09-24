Safran Electronics & Defense and Rheinmetall Electronics have signed a new framework agreement in the defense sector.
Under this agreement, Rheinmetall Electronics and Safran Electronics & Defense will combine their expertise to provide cutting-edge technologies.
These include navigation systems for environments without GNSS, atomic clock timing servers, advanced vehicles, and portable optronic devices.
Marzell Schiller, Managing Director of Safran Electronics & Defense Germany, said that this agreement demonstrates the trust between our teams and opens up new opportunities for ambitious projects.
This partnership is part of France and Germany's joint commitment to building a competitive and innovative European defense industry, the group says.
09/24/2025
