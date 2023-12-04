Safran: strengthens CSR agreement with IndustriALL

December 04, 2023 at 11:04 am EST Share

Safran announced today that it has renewed and strengthened its Global Framework Agreement (GFA) on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with the global union federation IndustriALL Global Union.



This new agreement applies to all companies in all countries where the Group is present, encompassing relations with suppliers by taking into account the societal and environmental developments of recent years, while respecting cultural, social and economic differences.



Safran renews this agreement with IndustriALL Global Union, which reflects our ongoing commitment to fair working conditions, diversity, equality and ethical business practices," said Safran CEO Olivier Andriès





. "With this agreement, we look forward to working with Safran to improve working conditions for the mutual benefit of both parties," added IndustriALL Secretary General Atle Høie.





Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.