Safran supplies SPARTE 700 Telemetry Antenna to the U.S. Air Force

Norcross (Georgia), USA, February, 02, 2022

Safran Data Systems Inc. has received an award for the supply of two 7.3M Tracking Telemetry Antennas to be installed starting in the second quarter of 2023, at Eglin Air Force Base, a U.S. Air Force Major Range and Test Facility Base (MRTFB) in Florida.

This contract is a testimony to the performance and reliability of Safran tracking antennas, as well as best-in-class support. Indeed, since 2017, Safran Data Systems has delivered more than 40 antennas to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and aerospace industry customers.

These SPARTE 700 antennas are equipped with a high accuracy pedestal supporting a carbon fiber reflector and a tri-band (L/S/C) feed with Single Channel Monopulse (SCM) RF auto-tracking technology. The feed provides test ranges the flexibility to support multiple platform flight tests.

The Antenna Controller Unit (ACU) supports up to 8 Dual channel receivers, inherently increasing the reliability of the telemetry station. Its ergonomic control interface simplifies operations by providing a global view of the station's equipment.

"We are pleased the U.S. Air Force has renewed its trust in Safran Data Systems Inc. With these highly-accurate telemetry antennas, Safran has demonstrated its ability to provide innovative equipment as the U.S. DOD improves and modernizes their test capabilities to support always increasing and more complex flight test scenarios." commented Ray Munoz, Safran Data Systems Inc. CEO. "We have significantly expanded our U.S. operations in the last 4 years, and we are proud to deliver telemetry antennas built, assembled and tested in the U.S. at our Norcross facility in Georgia".

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 76,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2020 and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Headquartered in Georgia (United States), Safran Data Systems Inc. is a world leader in aerospace test instrumentation, telemetry, and space communications. As a U.S. government agencies provider, it offers complete data acquisition, recording and processing solutions for flight tests as well as equipment and solutions for satellite tracking. Safran Data Systems Inc. provides them with real-time space surveillance ground-based data helping to preserve global access to space.

