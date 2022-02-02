Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safran
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/02 10:46:11 am
110.16 EUR   -0.74%
10:29aSAFRAN : supplies SPARTE 700 Telemetry Antenna to the U.S. Air Force
PU
02/01Biomea Fusion Names Steve Morris as Chief Medical Officer
MT
02/01SAFRAN : Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safran : supplies SPARTE 700 Telemetry Antenna to the U.S. Air Force

02/02/2022 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Safran supplies SPARTE 700 Telemetry Antenna to the U.S. Air Force

Norcross (Georgia), USA, February, 02, 2022

Safran Data Systems Inc. has received an award for the supply of two 7.3M Tracking Telemetry Antennas to be installed starting in the second quarter of 2023, at Eglin Air Force Base, a U.S. Air Force Major Range and Test Facility Base (MRTFB) in Florida.

This contract is a testimony to the performance and reliability of Safran tracking antennas, as well as best-in-class support. Indeed, since 2017, Safran Data Systems has delivered more than 40 antennas to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and aerospace industry customers.

These SPARTE 700 antennas are equipped with a high accuracy pedestal supporting a carbon fiber reflector and a tri-band (L/S/C) feed with Single Channel Monopulse (SCM) RF auto-tracking technology. The feed provides test ranges the flexibility to support multiple platform flight tests.

The Antenna Controller Unit (ACU) supports up to 8 Dual channel receivers, inherently increasing the reliability of the telemetry station. Its ergonomic control interface simplifies operations by providing a global view of the station's equipment.

"We are pleased the U.S. Air Force has renewed its trust in Safran Data Systems Inc. With these highly-accurate telemetry antennas, Safran has demonstrated its ability to provide innovative equipment as the U.S. DOD improves and modernizes their test capabilities to support always increasing and more complex flight test scenarios." commented Ray Munoz, Safran Data Systems Inc. CEO. "We have significantly expanded our U.S. operations in the last 4 years, and we are proud to deliver telemetry antennas built, assembled and tested in the U.S. at our Norcross facility in Georgia".

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 76,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2020 and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Headquartered in Georgia (United States), Safran Data Systems Inc. is a world leader in aerospace test instrumentation, telemetry, and space communications. As a U.S. government agencies provider, it offers complete data acquisition, recording and processing solutions for flight tests as well as equipment and solutions for satellite tracking. Safran Data Systems Inc. provides them with real-time space surveillance ground-based data helping to preserve global access to space.

For more information:

www.safran-group.com

www.safrandatasystemsus.com

1

Follow us on:

@SAFRAN

Safran

Safran Data Systems Inc.

Press Contacts :

Christelle KINKEAD

: christelle.kinkead@safrangroup.com

/ +1 703-797-9671

Julie LENOIR

: julie.lenoir@safrangroup.com

/ +33 1 69 82 76 03

Pascal DEBERGÉ

: pascal.deberge@safrangroup.com

/ +33 1 55 60 41 38

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 15:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAFRAN
10:29aSAFRAN : supplies SPARTE 700 Telemetry Antenna to the U.S. Air Force
PU
02/01Biomea Fusion Names Steve Morris as Chief Medical Officer
MT
02/01SAFRAN : Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
01/28SAFRAN : deploys SAF to UK facility
PU
01/28SAFRAN : utilise pour la première fois du biocarburant sur son site britannique
PU
01/27Safran PPS5000 plasma thruster chosen for new Galileo satellites
AQ
01/26SAFRAN : PPS®5000 plasma thruster chosen for new Galileo satellites
PU
01/21Curtiss-Wright to Acquire Safran Aerosystems Arresting to Expand Global Defense Portfol..
MT
01/21Curtiss-Wright to Buy Safran Aerosystems Arresting
MT
01/21INERATEC GmbH announced that it has received €20 million in funding from High-Tech..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFRAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 452 M 17 496 M 17 496 M
Net income 2021 1 011 M 1 145 M 1 145 M
Net Debt 2021 1 558 M 1 764 M 1 764 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,0x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 47 307 M 53 190 M 53 566 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 78 900
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 110,98 €
Average target price 131,45 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Eric Dalbies Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN3.08%53 190
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED-1.85%34 502
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-24.08%20 190
HEICO CORPORATION-5.00%16 371
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.-0.66%13 509
MTU AERO ENGINES AG7.72%11 585