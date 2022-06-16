PRESS RELEASE

Safran to outfit ITA Airways' new cabins

Paris, June 15, 2022 - Safran is a major supplier for ITA Airways' new cabins. ITA Airways, the new Italian flag carrier, has kicked off a vast program to revamp the interiors of its fleet, comprising Airbus A220, A319ceo, A320neo/ceo, A321neo and A330neo jetliners.

Safran Seats will provide all economy and premium economy class seats for this new fleet. The company worked intensively to give these seats a premium look, especially by using Italian fabrics and leather.

Safran Cabin is also a fleet supplier, especially the exceptionally comfortable cargo bay rest areas for flight crews.

Safran Cabin also offers galleys, cooking equipment and food and beverage carts to ensure top-flight service quality.

Safran Passenger Innovations was also selected by ITA Airways to provide in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems: RAVE wireless for a dozen Airbus A320neo twinjets, and RAVE Centric for nine Airbus A321neo and 17 Airbus A330neo jetliners.

"Safran is very proud of its selection to outfit ITA Airways' new interiors with a wide range of seats and galley equipment, which enhance the interior design, comfort and service quality," said Olivier Andriès, Chief Executive Officer of Safran. "Our aircraft interior staff have developed an integrated cabin and seat solution, reflecting the excellence of this new airline."

