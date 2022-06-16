Log in
2022-06-16
PRESS RELEASE

Safran to outfit ITA Airways' new cabins

Paris, June 15, 2022 - Safran is a major supplier for ITA Airways' new cabins. ITA Airways, the new Italian flag carrier, has kicked off a vast program to revamp the interiors of its fleet, comprising Airbus A220, A319ceo, A320neo/ceo, A321neo and A330neo jetliners.

Safran Seats will provide all economy and premium economy class seats for this new fleet. The company worked intensively to give these seats a premium look, especially by using Italian fabrics and leather.

Safran Cabin is also a fleet supplier, especially the exceptionally comfortable cargo bay rest areas for flight crews.

Safran Cabin also offers galleys, cooking equipment and food and beverage carts to ensure top-flight service quality.

Safran Passenger Innovations was also selected by ITA Airways to provide in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems: RAVE wireless for a dozen Airbus A320neo twinjets, and RAVE Centric for nine Airbus A321neo and 17 Airbus A330neo jetliners.

"Safran is very proud of its selection to outfit ITA Airways' new interiors with a wide range of seats and galley equipment, which enhance the interior design, comfort and service quality," said Olivier Andriès, Chief Executive Officer of Safran. "Our aircraft interior staff have developed an integrated cabin and seat solution, reflecting the excellence of this new airline."

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 76,800 employees and sales of 15.3 billion euros in 2021, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes research and development programs to maintain the environmental priorities of its R&T and Innovation roadmap.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

@SAFRAN

Safran

GroupeSafran

Safran_group

Press contacts

Catherine MALEK : catherine.malek@safrangroup.com / T : +33 (0)1 40 60 80 28

Isabelle JAVARY : isabelle.javary@safrangroup.com / T : +33 (0)1 40 60 82 20

Charlène COLLARD : charlene.collard@safrangroup.com / T : +33 (0)1 40 60 84 40

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
