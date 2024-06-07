Safran Helicopter Engines will power the German Federal Police's (Bundespolizei) new fleet of Airbus H225 helicopters, the sale of which was announced yesterday at the ILA show in Berlin.

The 38 helicopters in question will be powered by Makila 2A1 engines.

The German Federal Police is thus renewing its confidence in this proven engine. With this contract, its helicopter fleet will continue to be powered entirely by Safran.

The Makila 2A, powering all variants of the H225, is a 2100 shp engine that will help expand the Bundespolizei's operational capabilities, Safran stresses.


