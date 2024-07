OTTAWA, July 5 (Reuters) - Safran workers in the Montreal area have voted overwhelmingly to accept a deal with the French jet engine maker after being on strike over pay since May 28, their union said on Friday.

The workers, who make components for landing gear used in Airbus and Boeing jets, voted 98% in favor of the agreement, which was unveiled on Thursday, union spokesman Thierry Lariviere said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese)