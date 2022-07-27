Syracuse 4A satellite launched: mission accomplished for the PPS®5000!

Warning This site is not recommended for Internet Explorer browsers. Please use another web browser to get a better experience.

On 24 October 2021, two geostationary communications satellites equipped with the PPS®5000, SES-17 and Syracuse 4A, were successfully launched from Europe's spaceport in French Guiana for SES* and the French Ministry of Defence respectively. Built by Thales Alenia Space, Syracuse 4A and SES-17 are based on the Spacebus NEO platform developed with the support of the French and European space agencies: the CNES* and ESA**.

The Syracuse IV military telecommunications satellite segment includes three satellites, which the two first - Syracuse 4A and Syracuse 4B - are being built for the French Ministry of Defence by an industrial consortium formed by Thales Alenia Space and Airbus Defence and Space. Thales Alenia Space is responsible for the Syracuse 4A satellite and co-responsible with Airbus Defence and Space for both payloads.

The PPS®5000 has successfully completed one of the most important phase of its mission by participating in the orbiting of the Syracuse 4A telecommunications satellite. A new phase of the engine's mission then began with the station-keeping of the satellite for its entire lifespan.