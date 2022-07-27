Log in
05:20 2022-07-27 am EDT
103.58 EUR   +0.14%
05:02aSYRACUSE 4A SATELLITE LAUNCHED : mission accomplished for the PPS®5000!
PU
07/26Piper Aircraft Partners with CAE on Electric Aircraft Program
AQ
07/26SAFRAN : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
Syracuse 4A satellite launched: mission accomplished for the PPS®5000!

07/27/2022 | 05:02am EDT
Syracuse 4A satellite launched: mission accomplished for the PPS®5000!
July 27, 2022
Business

On 24 October 2021, two geostationary communications satellites equipped with the PPS®5000, SES-17 and Syracuse 4A, were successfully launched from Europe's spaceport in French Guiana for SES* and the French Ministry of Defence respectively. Built by Thales Alenia Space, Syracuse 4A and SES-17 are based on the Spacebus NEO platform developed with the support of the French and European space agencies: the CNES* and ESA**.

The Syracuse IV military telecommunications satellite segment includes three satellites, which the two first - Syracuse 4A and Syracuse 4B - are being built for the French Ministry of Defence by an industrial consortium formed by Thales Alenia Space and Airbus Defence and Space. Thales Alenia Space is responsible for the Syracuse 4A satellite and co-responsible with Airbus Defence and Space for both payloads.

The PPS®5000 has successfully completed one of the most important phase of its mission by participating in the orbiting of the Syracuse 4A telecommunications satellite. A new phase of the engine's mission then began with the station-keeping of the satellite for its entire lifespan.

"We are very proud of this success and of the first feedbacks of the PPS®5000 missions. I would like to thank all the Group's employees who contributed to this success, as well as our partners for choosing a French propulsion solution. This successful entry into service positions the PPS®5000 as the number one option in Europe for high power plasma propulsion in the 5kW thrust range." Olivier Ferrandon, Head of the plasma propulsion division at Safran Aircraft Engines

The PPS®5000 has logged a strong commercial interest with record orders in recent months, reflecting recognition of the engine's technical performance and its 100% European design, by European and foreign satellite stakeholders.

* Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (National Centre for Space Studies)

** European Space Agency

Credits
  • © Safran
  • © Thales Alenia Space

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
