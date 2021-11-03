PRESS RELEASE

Vietjet and Safran establish for a long-term strategic partnership following $US10-billion cooperation

Paris, November 3, 2021 - Vietjet, Vietnam's leading airline and Safran, an international France-basedhigh-technology group, have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement during the official visit of Vietnam's high-ranking government delegation to France. The agreement is founded on from the two parties' existing US$10-billion cooperation.

The event was witnessed by French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, high-ranking dignitaries of Vietnam and France, Vietjet Managing Director Dinh Viet Phuong and Alexandre Ziegler, Safran Senior Executive Vice President, International and Public Affairs.

Building on both sides' existing cooperation in aircraft engine and engine services through CFM International1 worth approximately US$10 billion, Vietjet and Safran will extend their cooperation to a long-term strategic partnership to cover more aircraft engine deals and a variety of other aspects such as aircraft seats and interiors supply.

In addition, Safran will provide Vietjet with training programs including management and technical training whilst also supporting the airline to establish MRO capabilities in Vietnam. Vietjet and Safran Electronics & Defense will accelerate cooperation to enable Vietjet to achieve best-in-class Flight Data Analysis solution for its whole airline's fleet.

"We are very pleased to be an integral part of Vietjet's growth strategy," added Alexandre Ziegler, Safran Senior Executive Vice President, International and Public Affairs. "This agreement reflects the relationship of mutual trust between the airline and Safran and their recognition of our expertise and experience."

As Vietnam's largest airline in terms of the total number of passengers transported domestically, Vietjet currently operates a fleet of 90 aircraft. With a comprehensive network in Vietnam and Asia Pacific, the airline looks to further expand across continents thanks to its new and modern fleet in the near future.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 76,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2020, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes research and development programs to maintain the environmental priorities of its R&T and Innovation roadmap.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

1 CFM International is a 50/50 joint-company between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines