  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Safran
  News
  Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Vietjet and Safran establish for a long-term strategic partnership following $US10-billion cooperation

11/03/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Vietjet and Safran establish for a long-term strategic partnership following $US10-billion cooperation

Paris, November 3, 2021 - Vietjet, Vietnam's leading airline and Safran, an international France-basedhigh-technology group, have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement during the official visit of Vietnam's high-ranking government delegation to France. The agreement is founded on from the two parties' existing US$10-billion cooperation.

The event was witnessed by French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, high-ranking dignitaries of Vietnam and France, Vietjet Managing Director Dinh Viet Phuong and Alexandre Ziegler, Safran Senior Executive Vice President, International and Public Affairs.

Building on both sides' existing cooperation in aircraft engine and engine services through CFM International1 worth approximately US$10 billion, Vietjet and Safran will extend their cooperation to a long-term strategic partnership to cover more aircraft engine deals and a variety of other aspects such as aircraft seats and interiors supply.

In addition, Safran will provide Vietjet with training programs including management and technical training whilst also supporting the airline to establish MRO capabilities in Vietnam. Vietjet and Safran Electronics & Defense will accelerate cooperation to enable Vietjet to achieve best-in-class Flight Data Analysis solution for its whole airline's fleet.

"We are very pleased to be an integral part of Vietjet's growth strategy," added Alexandre Ziegler, Safran Senior Executive Vice President, International and Public Affairs. "This agreement reflects the relationship of mutual trust between the airline and Safran and their recognition of our expertise and experience."

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment, and interiors), defense and space markets. Safran has a global presence, with 76,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros.

As Vietnam's largest airline in terms of the total number of passengers transported domestically, Vietjet currently operates a fleet of 90 aircraft. With a comprehensive network in Vietnam and Asia Pacific, the airline looks to further expand across continents thanks to its new and modern fleet in the near future.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 76,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2020, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes research and development programs to maintain the environmental priorities of its R&T and Innovation roadmap.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

1 CFM International is a 50/50 joint-company between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines

About Vietjet

Known as a new-age carrier, Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Further information at www.vietjetair.com

Media contact:

Vietjet

Kieu Duong (Amy): kieuduong@vietjetair.com / +84 932 775 066

Safran

Catherine Malek: catherine.malek@safrangroup.com / +33 1 40 60 80 28

Isabelle Javary: isabelle.javary@safrangroup.com/ +33 1 40 60 82 20

2

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 19:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
