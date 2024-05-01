Safwa Islamic Bank PSC, formerly Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank PSC, is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of banking, finance and investment services in compliance with the Islamic sharia principles. The Bank is organized into the following business segments: Personal Banking, which includes unrestricted investment accounts, deferred sales receivables, financing and other banking services for individual customers; Corporate Banking, which covers unrestricted investment accounts, deferred sales receivables, financing and other specialized banking services for corporate customers; Asset Investment, which includes the Banks investment in real estate and leasing, as well as Treasury, which provides trade and treasury services, as well as the Bankâs money management. The Bank operates through its head office and a network of more than 24 branches located across Jordan.

Sector Banks