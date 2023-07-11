SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK

ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 10-07-2023 06:20:56 PM

PM 06:20:56 2023-07-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

of Directors

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of SAFWA

ﺭﺮﻗ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

ISLAMIC BANK on the meeting held on 18-06-2023

ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2023-06-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ

decided the formation of the following committees

.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

emanating from the Board.

Date of Committee's formation: 06-07-2023

2023-07-06 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

The committee

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Audit Committee

:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ

Name

Designation

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ

ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Chairman of the Audit

ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ

Committee

ﻲﺗﻮﺘﻧﺰﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺝﺮﻓ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ

ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ

Vice Chairman of the

ﻲﺗﻮﺘﻧﺰﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺝﺮﻓ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ

Anas Saad Hilal

ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

Audit Committee

Buhwish

Member of the Audit

ﺶﻳﻮﺣﻮﺑ ﻝﻼﻫ ﺪﻌﺳ ﺲﻧﺍ

Committee

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺕﺂﻓﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺕﺎﺤﻴﺷﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ

Name

Designation

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻢﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ

ﺢﻴﺷﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Chairman of the

ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻢﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ

ﻥﺎﻗﺮﺑ

ﺕﺎﻓﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Nomination and

ﻥﺎﻗﺮﺑ

Remuneration Commit

ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ

ﺢﻴﺷﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ

ﺕﺎﻓﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Vice Chairman of the

ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ

Nomination and

ﻲﺘﻴﻔﻠﺳ ﻢﻴﻠﺣ ﻡﺎﺼﻋ ﻢﺳﺎﺑ

ﺢﻴﺷﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

Remuneration C

Page 1 of 2

SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK

ﺕﺎﻓﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Member of the

ﻲﺘﻴﻔﻠﺳ ﻢﻴﻠﺣ ﻡﺎﺼﻋ ﻢﺳﺎﺑ

Nomination and

Remuneration Committe

Risk Management Committee

:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ

Name

Designation

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

ﻲﺗﻮﺘﻧﺰﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺝﺮﻓ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ

ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Chairman of the Risk

ﻲﺗﻮﺘﻧﺰﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺝﺮﻓ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ

Management Committee

ﻞﻘﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﻪﻤﻳﺩ

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ

ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ

Vice Chairman of the

ﻞﻘﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﻪﻤﻳﺩ

Risk Management

ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻢﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ

ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

Committee

ﻥﺎﻗﺮﺑ

Member of the Risk

ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻢﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ

ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ

ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

Management Committee

ﻥﺎﻗﺮﺑ

Member of the Risk

ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ

Abdul Ghani Ahmed

ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

Management Committee

Mohammed Al Futaisi

Member of the Risk

ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻲﻨﻐﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ

Management Committee

ﻲﺴﻴﻄﻔﻟﺍ

Other Committee: Facilities Committee

ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ :ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Name

Designation

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ

ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Chairman of the

ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ

ﺭﻮﻤﺣﻮﺑﺍ

Facilities Committee

ﺭﻮﻤﺣﻮﺑﺍ

ﻞﻘﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﻪﻤﻳﺩ

ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ

Vice Chairman of the

ﻞﻘﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﻪﻤﻳﺩ

ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ

Facilities Committee

ﻲﺘﻴﻔﻠﺳ ﻢﻴﻠﺣ ﻡﺎﺼﻋ ﻢﺳﺎﺑ

ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

Member of the Facilities

ﻲﺘﻴﻔﻠﺳ ﻢﻴﻠﺣ ﻡﺎﺼﻋ ﻢﺳﺎﺑ

Committee

ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﻦﺴﺣ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ

ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻒﻴﺳ

Member of the Facilities

ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﻦﺴﺣ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ

Committee

ﻒﻴﺳ

ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻢﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ

ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻥﺎﻗﺮﺑ

Member of the Facilities

ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻢﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ

Committee

ﻥﺎﻗﺮﺑ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻂﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻒﻘﺳ ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ

ﻂﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻒﻘﺳ ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Safwa Islamic Bank PSC published this content on 11 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2023 05:44:05 UTC.