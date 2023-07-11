SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK
ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 10-07-2023 06:20:56 PM
PM 06:20:56 2023-07-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
of Directors
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of SAFWA
ﺭﺮﻗ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
ISLAMIC BANK on the meeting held on 18-06-2023
ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2023-06-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ
decided the formation of the following committees
.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ
emanating from the Board.
Date of Committee's formation: 06-07-2023
2023-07-06 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
The committee
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Audit Committee
:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ
Name
Designation
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
ﻢﺳﺍ
ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ
ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Chairman of the Audit
ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ
Committee
ﻲﺗﻮﺘﻧﺰﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺝﺮﻓ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ
ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ
Vice Chairman of the
ﻲﺗﻮﺘﻧﺰﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺝﺮﻓ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ
Anas Saad Hilal
ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ
Audit Committee
Buhwish
Member of the Audit
ﺶﻳﻮﺣﻮﺑ ﻝﻼﻫ ﺪﻌﺳ ﺲﻧﺍ
Committee
Nomination and Remuneration Committee
:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺕﺂﻓﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺕﺎﺤﻴﺷﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ
Name
Designation
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
ﻢﺳﺍ
ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻢﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ
ﺢﻴﺷﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Chairman of the
ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻢﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ
ﻥﺎﻗﺮﺑ
ﺕﺎﻓﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍﻭ
Nomination and
ﻥﺎﻗﺮﺑ
Remuneration Commit
ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ
ﺢﻴﺷﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ
ﺕﺎﻓﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍﻭ
Vice Chairman of the
ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ
Nomination and
ﻲﺘﻴﻔﻠﺳ ﻢﻴﻠﺣ ﻡﺎﺼﻋ ﻢﺳﺎﺑ
ﺢﻴﺷﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ
Remuneration C
SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK
ﺕﺎﻓﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍﻭ
Member of the
ﻲﺘﻴﻔﻠﺳ ﻢﻴﻠﺣ ﻡﺎﺼﻋ ﻢﺳﺎﺑ
Nomination and
Remuneration Committe
Risk Management Committee
:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ
Name
Designation
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
ﻢﺳﺍ
ﻲﺗﻮﺘﻧﺰﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺝﺮﻓ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ
ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Chairman of the Risk
ﻲﺗﻮﺘﻧﺰﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺝﺮﻓ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ
Management Committee
ﻞﻘﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﻪﻤﻳﺩ
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ
ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ
Vice Chairman of the
ﻞﻘﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﻪﻤﻳﺩ
Risk Management
ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻢﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ
ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ
Committee
ﻥﺎﻗﺮﺑ
Member of the Risk
ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻢﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ
ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ
ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ
Management Committee
ﻥﺎﻗﺮﺑ
Member of the Risk
ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ
Abdul Ghani Ahmed
ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ
Management Committee
Mohammed Al Futaisi
Member of the Risk
ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻲﻨﻐﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ
Management Committee
ﻲﺴﻴﻄﻔﻟﺍ
Other Committee: Facilities Committee
ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ :ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Name
Designation
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
ﻢﺳﺍ
ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ
ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Chairman of the
ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ
ﺭﻮﻤﺣﻮﺑﺍ
Facilities Committee
ﺭﻮﻤﺣﻮﺑﺍ
ﻞﻘﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﻪﻤﻳﺩ
ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ
Vice Chairman of the
ﻞﻘﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﻪﻤﻳﺩ
ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ
Facilities Committee
ﻲﺘﻴﻔﻠﺳ ﻢﻴﻠﺣ ﻡﺎﺼﻋ ﻢﺳﺎﺑ
ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ
Member of the Facilities
ﻲﺘﻴﻔﻠﺳ ﻢﻴﻠﺣ ﻡﺎﺼﻋ ﻢﺳﺎﺑ
Committee
ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﻦﺴﺣ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ
ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻒﻴﺳ
Member of the Facilities
ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﻦﺴﺣ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ
Committee
ﻒﻴﺳ
ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻢﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ
ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻥﺎﻗﺮﺑ
Member of the Facilities
ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻢﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ
Committee
ﻥﺎﻗﺮﺑ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻂﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻒﻘﺳ ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ
ﻂﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻒﻘﺳ ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
