SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK
ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 11-07-2023 05:43:32 PM
PM 05:43:32 2023-07-11 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
of Directors
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of SAFWA
ﺭﺮﻗ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
ISLAMIC BANK on the meeting held on 18-06-2023
ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2023-06-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ
decided the formation of the following committees
.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ
emanating from the Board.
Date of Committee's formation: 06-07-2023
2023-07-06 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
The committee
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Corporate Governance Committee
:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ
Name
Designation
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
ﻢﺳﺍ
ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ
Chairman of the
ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ
ﺭﻮﻤﺣﻮﺑﺍ
Corporate Governance
ﺔﻴﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ
ﺭﻮﻤﺣﻮﺑﺍ
Committee
ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ
ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ
ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ
Vice Chairman of the
ﺔﻴﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ
Corporate Governance
Committe
ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ
ﺪﻴﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻱﺪﻫﺯ ﻥﺎﺴﺣﺍ
Ihsan Zuhdi AbdEl
Member of the
ﺔﻴﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺑ
MajId Barakat
Corporate Governance
Committee
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
