SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK

ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 11-07-2023 05:43:32 PM

PM 05:43:32 2023-07-11 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

of Directors

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of SAFWA

ﺭﺮﻗ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

ISLAMIC BANK on the meeting held on 18-06-2023

ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2023-06-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ

decided the formation of the following committees

.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

emanating from the Board.

Date of Committee's formation: 06-07-2023

2023-07-06 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

The committee

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Corporate Governance Committee

:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ

Name

Designation

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ

Chairman of the

ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ

ﺭﻮﻤﺣﻮﺑﺍ

Corporate Governance

ﺔﻴﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ

ﺭﻮﻤﺣﻮﺑﺍ

Committee

ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ

ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ

ﺪﻐﻟ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ

Vice Chairman of the

ﺔﻴﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ

Corporate Governance

Committe

ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻮﻀﻋ

ﺪﻴﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻱﺪﻫﺯ ﻥﺎﺴﺣﺍ

Ihsan Zuhdi AbdEl

Member of the

ﺔﻴﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺑ

MajId Barakat

Corporate Governance

Committee

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

