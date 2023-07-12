Safwa Islamic Bank PSC, formerly Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank PSC, is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of banking, finance and investment services in compliance with the Islamic sharia principles. The Bank is organized into the following business segments: Personal Banking, which includes unrestricted investment accounts, deferred sales receivables, financing and other banking services for individual customers; Corporate Banking, which covers unrestricted investment accounts, deferred sales receivables, financing and other specialized banking services for corporate customers; Asset Investment, which includes the Banks investment in real estate and leasing, as well as Treasury, which provides trade and treasury services, as well as the Bank's money management. The Bank operates through its head office and a network of more than 24 branches located across Jordan.

Sector Banks