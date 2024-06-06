SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK

ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 06-06-2024 11:36:11 AM

AM 11:36:11 2024-06-06 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Selling fractions shares for Safwa Islamic Bank

ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﺭﻮﺴﻛ ﻊﻴﺑ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Please note that the fractional shares of Safwa Islamic

ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﺭﻮﺴﻛ ﻊﻴﺑ ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺍ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ

Bank were sold as a result of the capital increase and the

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ﻪﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻦﻋ ﻪﺠﺗﺎﻨﻟﺍ

distribution of free shares to shareholders, each

ﺎﻬﻌﻴﺑ ﻢﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﺭﻮﺴﻛ ﺩﺪﻋﻭ,ﻪﺘﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺐﺴﺤﺑ ﻞﻛ

according to the percentage of its contribution, and the

ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 1.92 ﺮﻌﺳ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻢﻬﺳ 710 ﻮﻫ

number of fractional shares that were sold is 710 shares

at a price of 1.92 JOD

03-06-2024

03-06-2024

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻂﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻒﻘﺳ ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ

ﻂﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻒﻘﺳ ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

