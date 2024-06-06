SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK
ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 06-06-2024 11:36:11 AM
AM 11:36:11 2024-06-06 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Selling fractions shares for Safwa Islamic Bank
ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﺭﻮﺴﻛ ﻊﻴﺑ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Please note that the fractional shares of Safwa Islamic
ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﺭﻮﺴﻛ ﻊﻴﺑ ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺍ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ
Bank were sold as a result of the capital increase and the
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ﻪﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻦﻋ ﻪﺠﺗﺎﻨﻟﺍ
distribution of free shares to shareholders, each
ﺎﻬﻌﻴﺑ ﻢﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﺭﻮﺴﻛ ﺩﺪﻋﻭ,ﻪﺘﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺐﺴﺤﺑ ﻞﻛ
according to the percentage of its contribution, and the
ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 1.92 ﺮﻌﺳ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻢﻬﺳ 710 ﻮﻫ
number of fractional shares that were sold is 710 shares
at a price of 1.92 JOD
03-06-2024
03-06-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻂﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻒﻘﺳ ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ
ﻂﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻒﻘﺳ ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Safwa Islamic Bank PSC published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 08:51:08 UTC.