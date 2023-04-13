Safwa Islamic Bank : G.A (SIBK) 2023 04 13

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK
ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 12-04-2023 02:54:20 PM
PM 02:54:20 2023-04-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary
2023-04-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ
General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on
ﻚﻟﺫﻭ Zoom ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻨﻘﺗ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ
19-04-2023 at at online(zoom Meeting) to discuss the
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ
following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ
ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was
ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
held on 24-04-2022
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ
future plans
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
statements for the year ended 31-12-2022
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ
to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'
ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of
ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ
Association stipulate its deduction
There is no distribution of profits
ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻼﻟ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺪﺟﻮﻳﻻ
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the
ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ
Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)
(-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)
