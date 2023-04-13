Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Safwa Islamic Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIBK   JO1100612018

SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK

(SIBK)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-11
1.850 JOD   -1.07%
Safwa Islamic Bank : G.A (SIBK) 2023 04 13

04/13/2023 | 02:45am EDT
SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK

ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 12-04-2023 02:54:20 PM

PM 02:54:20 2023-04-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary

2023-04-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ Zoom ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻨﻘﺗ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ

19-04-2023 at at online(zoom Meeting) to discuss the

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ

following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 24-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

There is no distribution of profits

ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻼﻟ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺪﺟﻮﻳﻻ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ

Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)

(-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

Page 1 of 2

SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK

Hearing the sharia supervisory board report about the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺔﻴﻋﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺓﻭﻼﺗ -

. 2022/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements for the year ended 31/12/2022

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺓﻭﻼﺗ -

Report about the activities of the board of directors sub-

. 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

committees during 2022

ﺮﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﻪﻀﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺮﻘﻳ ﻦﻣ ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ -

Authorizing the board of directors or whomever the board

ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻤﺑ

decides to authorize to proceed with following up all

. ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺫ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﺮﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ

necessary procedure with the relevant official authorities

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻂﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻒﻘﺳ ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ

ﻂﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻒﻘﺳ ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Safwa Islamic Bank PSC published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 53,9 M 76,0 M 76,0 M
Net income 2022 15,1 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2022 119 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 185 M 261 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samer Sadi Hassan Al Saheb Tamimi Chief Executive Officer
Ahmad Salah Saeed Ghnaim Chief Financial & Corporate Strategies Officer
Mohamed Nasser Salem Mohamed Abu Hammour Chairman
Hani Muhamad Subhi Ahmad Al-Zrari COO, Chief IT Officer & Deputy CEO
Ahmad Darwish Mustafa Tarteer Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK-3.65%261
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK-0.99%59 161
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.-0.96%35 423
ALINMA BANK-1.69%17 062
BANK ALBILAD-8.55%10 837
ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK17.45%10 581
