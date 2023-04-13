Safwa Islamic Bank : G.A (SIBK) 2023 04 13

SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK

Hearing the sharia supervisory board report about the ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺔﻴﻋﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺓﻭﻼﺗ -

. 2022/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements for the year ended 31/12/2022

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺓﻭﻼﺗ -

Report about the activities of the board of directors sub- . 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

committees during 2022 ﺮﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﻪﻀﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺮﻘﻳ ﻦﻣ ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ -

Authorizing the board of directors or whomever the board ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻤﺑ

decides to authorize to proceed with following up all . ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺫ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﺮﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ

necessary procedure with the relevant official authorities

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ