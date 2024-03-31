SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK Date: 31-03-2024 04:57:39 PM
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 04:57:39 2024-03-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The Board of Directors of SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 10:00 on 18-04-2024 at ZOOM Meeting to discuss the following matters:
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﻮﻔﺻ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ 2024-04-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 19-04-2023
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2023-04-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2023 along with its future plans
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2023
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ (-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)
.Hearing the sharia supervisory board report about the financial statements for the year ended 31/12/2023-.Report about the activities of the board of directors sub-committees during 2023-
.Ratifying the appointment of Ihssan Zuhdi Abdel-majid Barakat as an Independent member in board of directors as of 06/07/2023-
ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺔﻴﻋﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺓﻭﻼﺗ -
.31/12/2023 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺓﻭﻼﺗ - .2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
ﺪﻴﺠﻤﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻱﺪﻫﺯ ﻥﺎﺴﺣﺍ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ - ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻼﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺑ
.06/07/2023
SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: ﻂﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻒﻘﺳ ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻂﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻒﻘﺳ ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
