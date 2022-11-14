Safwa Islamic Bank : Investor Report
Safwa Islamic Bank
Investor Report
Q3.2022
Contents
02 | Stronger Safwa
Milestones, Why to invest in Safwa, Our Values, Outlook,
Success Journey, Our Products and Services, Safwa Share
Pages: 14 to 24
01 | Safwa Bank, Financials
At a glance, Highlights, Funding, Uses of Fund, NPM Analyses, Profitability, Assets Quality, Liquidity, Efficiency
03 | Jordanian Banking Sector
CBJ Role, Basic info and indicators
04 | Jordan
At a glance, Jordanian Economic, Why to invest in Jordan,
Pages:
29 to 33
Safwa Bank is the fastest organically growing bank in Jordan
Efficient Bank Digitally Enabled Serve All Customers Trusted Bank Full Suite Products
Financial Position
Key Ratios
Efficient Network
JD
Jerash
2,549 mn in Assets
9%
JD
2,283 mn in Deposits
9%
JD
1,905 mn in Financing
16%
Performance
JD
40.2 mn in Operating Income
8%
JD
11.5 mn in Net Income
9%
ROE 9.3%
0.3%
CTI
44%
1%
CAR
17.1%
1.0%
Ratings
B+ Capital Intelligence
Market Share %
Islamic Banking
Banking Sector
17.6
18.6
12.5
14.1
5.4
1.1 2.0 2.2 2.9 3.2
Irbid
1
1
42
4
7
1
Mafraq
Branches
Balqa
1
1
80
1
ATMs
1
3
Zarqa
7
4
4
Ma'daba
Safwa Gold
Karak
3
1
2
1
2
SME
Centers
Amman
Aqaba
Brokerage
28
59
6
1
1
1
Company
Safwa .. Key Ratios
4
Key Ratios
Stand Alone
YTD
Q3.22
Q2.22
QoQ (bps)
YTD, Q3.22
YTD, Q3.21
YoY (bps)
Profitability
Net Interest Margin
2.7%
2.7%
(1)
2.7%
3.0%
(34)
Return on Average Equity
9.4%
9.8%
(43)
9.3%
9.0%
28
Return on Average Assets
0.6%
0.7%
(4)
0.6%
0.6%
(4)
Return on Average Capital
15.6%
16.2%
(62)
15.4%
14.2%
124
Assets Quality and Capital
Non-performing loan ratio
2.3%
2.2%
14
2.3%
2.3%
5
Provision coverage
124%
131%
(664)
124%
125%
(86)
CAR
17.1%
17.0%
3
17.1%
19.0%
(194)
CET1
16.7%
16.8%
(12)
16.7%
18.7%
(198)
Efficiency
Cost to Income
43%
44%
(132)
44%
43%
65
Liquidity
LCR
333%
313%
2,000
333%
491%
(15,770)
Financing to Deposits
76%
73%
270
76%
74%
236
