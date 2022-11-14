Advanced search
    SIBK   JO1100612018

SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK

(SIBK)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
1.910 JOD   +1.06%
04:22aSafwa Islamic Bank : Investor Report
PU
11/08Dubai Palm Island developer gets $4.6 bln funding for new waterfront projects
RE
10/31Safwa Islamic Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Safwa Islamic Bank : Investor Report

11/14/2022 | 04:22am EST
Safwa Islamic Bank

Investor Report

Q3.2022

Contents

02 | Stronger Safwa

Milestones, Why to invest in Safwa, Our Values, Outlook,

Success Journey, Our Products and Services, Safwa Share Pages: 14 to 24

01 | Safwa Bank, Financials

At a glance, Highlights, Funding, Uses of Fund, NPM Analyses, Profitability, Assets Quality, Liquidity, Efficiency

Pages: 2 to 13

03 | Jordanian Banking Sector

CBJ Role, Basic info and indicators

04 | Jordan

Pages: 25 to 28

At a glance, Jordanian Economic, Why to invest in Jordan,

Pages:

29 to 33

Safwa Islamic Bank

Financials

Safwa .. At a Glance

3

Safwa Bank is the fastest organically growing bank in Jordan

Efficient Bank Digitally Enabled Serve All Customers Trusted Bank Full Suite Products

Financial Position

Key Ratios

Efficient Network

JD

Jerash

2,549 mn in Assets

9%

JD

2,283 mn in Deposits

9%

JD

1,905 mn in Financing

16%

Performance

JD

40.2 mn in Operating Income

8%

JD

11.5 mn in Net Income

9%

ROE 9.3%

0.3%

CTI

44%

1%

CAR

17.1%

1.0%

Ratings

B+ Capital Intelligence

Market Share %

Islamic Banking

Banking Sector

17.6 18.6

12.5 14.1

5.4

1.1 2.0 2.2 2.9 3.2

21.0 22.2

3.8 4.1

Irbid

1

1

42

4

7

1

Mafraq

Branches

Balqa

1

1

80

1

ATMs

1

3

Zarqa

7

4

4

Ma'daba

Safwa Gold

Karak

3

1

2

1

2

SME

Centers

Amman

Aqaba

Brokerage

28

59

6

1

1

1

Company

10

17

18

19

20

21

Q3.22

1

1

1

Safwa .. Key Ratios

4

Key Ratios

Stand Alone

YTD

Q3.22

Q2.22

QoQ (bps)

YTD, Q3.22

YTD, Q3.21

YoY (bps)

Profitability

Net Interest Margin

2.7%

2.7%

(1)

2.7%

3.0%

(34)

Return on Average Equity

9.4%

9.8%

(43)

9.3%

9.0%

28

Return on Average Assets

0.6%

0.7%

(4)

0.6%

0.6%

(4)

Return on Average Capital

15.6%

16.2%

(62)

15.4%

14.2%

124

Assets Quality and Capital

Non-performing loan ratio

2.3%

2.2%

14

2.3%

2.3%

5

Provision coverage

124%

131%

(664)

124%

125%

(86)

CAR

17.1%

17.0%

3

17.1%

19.0%

(194)

CET1

16.7%

16.8%

(12)

16.7%

18.7%

(198)

Efficiency

Cost to Income

43%

44%

(132)

44%

43%

65

Liquidity

LCR

333%

313%

2,000

333%

491%

(15,770)

Financing to Deposits

76%

73%

270

76%

74%

236

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Safwa Islamic Bank PSC published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 09:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 49,2 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
Net income 2021 14,1 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
Net cash 2021 283 M 399 M 399 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 191 M 269 M 269 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,59x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,6%
Chart SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK
Duration : Period :
Safwa Islamic Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samer Sadi Hassan Al Saheb Tamimi Chief Executive Officer
Ahmad Salah Saeed Ghnaim Chief Financial & Corporate Strategies Officer
Mohamed Nasser Salem Mohamed Abu Hammour Chairman
Hani Muhamad Subhi Ahmad Al-Zrari COO, Chief IT Officer & Deputy CEO
Ahmad Darwish Mustafa Tarteer Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFWA ISLAMIC BANK0.00%269
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK-12.27%66 678
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.15.02%37 384
ALINMA BANK58.60%20 208
BANK ALBILAD50.74%13 933
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.11.91%10 225