Saga : to raise 150 million pounds in new capital, ex-CEO to return as chairman

Roger De Haan, who was chief executive before the company was sold in 2004 to private equity group Charterhouse, intends to invest 100 million pounds out of the 150 million pounds the company plans to raise, the British over-50s holidays and insurance specialist said in a statement.

He will also join the board and take over from Patrick O'Sullivan as non-executive chairman, upon completion of the planned equity raising, the company added.

The travel company has received regulatory approvals and expects the plan to be launched around Sept. 10, alongside its interim results announcement, the statement said.

