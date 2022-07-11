Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Saga Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGA   US7865983008

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(SGA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:30 2022-07-11 am EDT
24.01 USD   +2.11%
24.01 USD   +2.11%
06/10SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/02Saga Communications Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.20 a Share From $0.16, Payable July 1 to Shareholders as of June 13
MT
06/02SAGA COMMUNICATIONS : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.20 per Share - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 2nd Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/11/2022 | 09:16am EDT
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) announced today that it will release its 2nd Quarter 2022 results at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, August 5, 2022. The company will be holding a conference call on the same date at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in numbers are as follows:

Domestic and International Dial-in Number: (973) 528-0008
Conference Entry Code: 744361

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 5, 2022, to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

Saga’s earnings release will contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including station operating income and free cash flow. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures will be provided in the earnings release.

Saga Communications, Inc. is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties. The company owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM, 35 AM radio stations and 80 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 M - -
Net income 2021 11,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 48,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 142 M 142 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 684
Free-Float 63,5%
Managers and Directors
Edward K. Christian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel D. Bush Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Christopher Forgy Senior Vice President-Operations
Warren S. Lada Independent Director
Clarke Roger Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.77%142
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-0.63%24 837
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-23.95%569
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-15.62%318
HT&E LIMITED-40.71%266
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-31.29%160