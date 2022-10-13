Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Saga Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGA   US7865983008

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(SGA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
22.85 USD   +1.02%
10:01aSaga Communications, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 3rd Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
09/30SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/20Saga Communications Raises Quarterly Dividend, Declares Special Dividend
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 3rd Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/13/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) announced today that it will release its 3rd Quarter 2022 results at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The company will be holding a conference call on the same date at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in numbers are as follows:

Domestic and International Dial-in Number: (973) 528-0008
Conference Entry Code: 902265

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EDT on November 3, 2022, to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

Saga’s earnings release will contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including station operating income and free cash flow. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures will be provided in the earnings release.

Saga Communications, Inc. is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties. The company owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM, 35 AM radio stations and 80 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.


All news about SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
10:01aSaga Communications, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 3rd Quarter Earnings Release and C..
GL
09/30SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/20Saga Communications Raises Quarterly Dividend, Declares Special Dividend
MT
09/20Saga Communications Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/20Saga Communications, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.25 per Share and Decl..
GL
09/20Saga Communications, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.25 per Share and Decl..
GL
09/20Saga Communications, Inc. Declares an Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on Oct..
CI
09/20Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend, Payable on October 21, 2022
CI
09/19Saga Communications, Inc.(NasdaqGM:SGA) dropped from ..
CI
08/25Saga Communications : Changes in Control of Registrant - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 M - -
Net income 2021 11,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 48,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 684
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Saga Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Warren S. Lada President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel D. Bush Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Gary G. Stevens Chairman
Christopher Forgy Senior Vice President-Operations
Clarke Roger Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-5.50%138
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.98%23 210
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-53.78%315
HT&E LIMITED-43.57%231
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-37.96%133
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED2.08%103