Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Saga Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGA   US7865983008

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(SGA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 4th Quarter and Year End 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/07/2022 | 01:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) announced today that it will release its 4th Quarter and Year End 2021 results at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The company will be holding a conference call on the same date at 1:00 p.m. EST. The dial-in numbers are as follows:

Domestic and International Dial-in Number: (973) 528-0008
Conference Entry Code: 962315

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EST on March 10, 2022, to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

Saga’s earnings release will contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including station operating income and free cash flow. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures will be provided in the earnings release.

Saga Communications, Inc. is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. The company owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM, 34 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Contact:
Samuel D. Bush
(313) 886-7070


All news about SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
01/27SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
2021SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021SAGA COMMUNICATIONS : Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 per Share - Form 8-K
PU
2021SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Saga Communications Sets Special Dividend of $0.50 Per Share, Quarterly Dividend of $0...
MT
2021Saga Communications, Inc. Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 per Share and a S..
PR
2021Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on January 14, 2022
CI
2021Saga Communications, Inc. Declares A Special Cash Dividend, Payable on January 14, 2022
CI
2021SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
2021Tranche Update on Saga Communications, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 1..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 95,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,91 M - -
Net cash 2020 34,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -74,5x
Yield 2020 1,33%
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 718
Free-Float -
Chart SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Saga Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward K. Christian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel D. Bush Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Christopher Forgy Senior Vice President-Operations
Clarke Roger Brown Independent Director
Gary G. Stevens Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-9.14%132
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.6.77%26 767
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.9.66%852
STINGRAY GROUP INC.8.17%415
HT&E LIMITED-4.76%389
AUDACY, INC.-11.28%312