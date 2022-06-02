Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Saga Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGA   US7865983008

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(SGA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/02 03:23:00 pm EDT
22.89 USD   +0.31%
04:37pSaga Communications Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.20 a Share From $0.16, Payable July 1 to Shareholders as of June 13
MT
04:32pSAGA COMMUNICATIONS : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.20 per Share - Form 8-K
PU
04:32pSAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saga Communications : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.20 per Share - Form 8-K

06/02/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.20 per Share

Contact:

Samuel D. Bush

(313) 886-7070

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI - June 2, 2022 - Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the "Company", "Saga" or "our") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be paid on July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 13, 2022. The aggregate amount of the payment to be made in connection with the quarterly dividend will be approximately $1.2 million. The quarterly cash dividend will be funded by cash on the Company's balance sheet. Including this dividend, the Company will have paid over $79 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012.

The Company currently intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future as declared by the Board of Directors. Consistent with returning value to our shareholders, the Board of Directors may also consider declaring special cash dividends, stock dividends, and stock buybacks in the future.

Saga is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM, 34 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Key risks, including risks associated with Saga's ability to effectively integrate the stations it acquires and the impact of federal regulation on Saga's business, are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that these statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national and local economic changes, changes in the radio broadcast industry in general, and the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,as well as Saga's actual performance. Results may vary from those stated herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update the information contained here.

Disclaimer

Saga Communications Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 20:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
04:37pSaga Communications Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.20 a Share From $0.16, Payable July..
MT
04:32pSAGA COMMUNICATIONS : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.20 per Share - Form 8-K
PU
04:32pSAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pSaga Communications, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.20 per Share
GL
05/12SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial S..
AQ
05/06SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/06Tranche Update on Saga Communications, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 1..
CI
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Saga Communications, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05SAGA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2022 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 M - -
Net income 2021 11,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 48,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 684
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Saga Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward K. Christian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel D. Bush Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Christopher Forgy Senior Vice President-Operations
Warren S. Lada Independent Director
Clarke Roger Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-5.36%138
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-0.63%24 837
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-6.09%728
STINGRAY GROUP INC.0.43%388
HT&E LIMITED-25.71%348
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.8.18%252