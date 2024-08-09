SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. FQ2 2024 EARNINGS CALL AUG 08, 2024

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Saga Communications Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Chris Forgy. Sir, the floor is yours.

Christopher S. Forgy

CEO, President & Director

Thank you, Matt, And thank you to everyone who's taking time to join the Saga Q2 earnings call. We appreciate your continued interest, your questions, your support and your participation in what we believe is the best media company on the planet.

It's been an interesting week this week. Monday marked the largest single day decline in stocks in Japan since 1987. There's been talks of a recession -- the U.S. recession, they continue. Tech stocks are overpriced. There's political uncertainty and there's a rising risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

The speed and depth of this recent global sell-off is compounded by both the aforementioned and thinner than usual volumes in the month of August, which traditionally is a quiet trading funds. And the Fed's delay in lower interest rates is probably indicated and impacted the media sector more than any of the other previous countervailing forces I mentioned.

Interest rates influence two of the main economic indicators in the media sector, housing starts and automotive purchases. Media tends to feel the impact of this going into and coming out of the economic downturn earlier than other businesses. In other words, we saw this coming. But guess what? We don't control any of it. So we don't spend a lot of time with it.

We focus on the things we can control, which we will share with you shortly. But make no mistake, what we are experiencing is not a Wall Street thing. It's a Main Street thing. To illustrate, the categories that experienced the largest decline in Saga during Q2 were restaurants, recruitment, automotive and grocery. Consumers eating out less and business is cutting back on hiring and, in many cases, laying off employees, buying fewer cars and going to the grocery less often.

Recently, one of Saga's top-performing leaders shared with me that after 20 months of pristine performance, his market was now starting to experience some economic downdraft, particularly in one of Saga's core revenue verticals being local direct. He said it's not the big spending local clients who are holding back, it's the clients who spend that $2,000 to $4,000 per month or in that $36,000 per year range who have taken a pause. He said they've assured us they'll be back and will return. So it's not a question of if, but when they will return. That being said, this level of spend makes up the largest percentage of business in our Saga markets, those customers who invest that $2,000 to $4,000 per month in advertising.

So in an effort to mitigate some of these types of circumstances over the past 20 months, Saga has been preparing to exit these economic headwinds better trained, better resourced and better equipped to come out on the other side and super serve our customers and our communities. This is that transformational change and growth you've heard about and heard us talk about for some time.

As you know, Q1 for Saga was a bit of a rough quarter. Q2, as you will hear, is much better. So before Sam gets into the details of Saga's Q performance, I just wanted to highlight some of the progress we've made in those areas in which we have created and we control. Our digital or interactive space is up for the second quarter year-over-year, $822,000 or 33.4%. E-commerce, which feeds into our local direct silo, is up for the second quarter year-over-year, $348,000 or 98.5%. Even National, thanks in part to our new national sales strategy and the [ CAT's ] Alliance Network, which it was up $440,000 is flat in nationals as a result of flat -- slightly up year- over-year for the quarter.

Streaming is up for the second quarter, $382,000 or 34%, and our Best Of program, which is a community online voting process that is used to determine the best dentists, the best burger, the best pizza, et cetera, in a select market. This vertical is up 50% for Q2 and in just the first 6 months of '24 has surpassed its entire 2023 output. In 2023, we did $1.2 million all of 2023, and in 2024 in the first 6 months, we've already done $1.3 million in that space.

And then on a new service, which we will discuss in greater detail following Sam's remarks, was up $344,000 and or 159% for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. As an aside, currently, users of the online new service total 1.15 million. There are currently 3.7 million

Copyright © 2024 S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global Inc. All Rights reserved.