Saga Communications : Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

Saga Communications, Inc.

Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Results

Contact:

Samuel D. Bush

(313) 886-7070

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI - August 5, 2022 - Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) reported today that net revenue increased 6.3% to $29.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $28.0 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 3.7% for the quarter to $21.8 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, station operating income increased 10.6% to $9.3 million and operating income was $5.4 million compared to $4.6 million for the same quarter last year. Free cash flow was $3.2 million for the quarter compared to $4.2 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $2.6 million compared to $921 thousand for the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the quarter included the $1.1 million purchase of a building in Norfolk, VA that will replace our existing leased studio and office facility. Net income was $3.8 million for the quarter compared to $3.3 million for the second quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.63 in the second quarter of 2022.

Net revenue increased 8.8% to $54.8 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 compared to $50.3 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 6.0% for the six-month period to $42.4 million compared to the same period last year. For the six-month period, station operating income increased 13.2% to $14.8 million and operating income was $7.1 million compared to $5.5 million for the same period last year. Free cash flow was $5.1 million for the six-months compared to $6.0 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the six-months were $3.6 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year. Net income was $5.0 million for the six-month period compared to $4.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.83 in the first six-months of 2022.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on July 1, 2022. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.2 million. To date Saga has paid over $79 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012.

The Company's balance sheet reflects $52.3 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2022 and $54.4 million as of August 1, 2022. The Company expects to spend approximately $5.5 - 6.0 million for capital expenditures during 2022.

Saga's 2022 Second Quarter conference call will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 744361. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company's website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. on August 5, 2022 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.

The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose the Company's trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and a reconciliation of operating income to station operating income.