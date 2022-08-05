Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Saga Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGA   US7865983008

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(SGA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:57 2022-08-04 pm EDT
24.65 USD   +6.48%
09:16aSAGA COMMUNICATIONS : Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
09:11aSAGA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:01aSaga Communications, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saga Communications : Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

08/05/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Saga Communications, Inc.

Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Results

Contact:

Samuel D. Bush

(313) 886-7070

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI - August 5, 2022 - Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) reported today that net revenue increased 6.3% to $29.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $28.0 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 3.7% for the quarter to $21.8 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, station operating income increased 10.6% to $9.3 million and operating income was $5.4 million compared to $4.6 million for the same quarter last year. Free cash flow was $3.2 million for the quarter compared to $4.2 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $2.6 million compared to $921 thousand for the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the quarter included the $1.1 million purchase of a building in Norfolk, VA that will replace our existing leased studio and office facility. Net income was $3.8 million for the quarter compared to $3.3 million for the second quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.63 in the second quarter of 2022.

Net revenue increased 8.8% to $54.8 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 compared to $50.3 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 6.0% for the six-month period to $42.4 million compared to the same period last year. For the six-month period, station operating income increased 13.2% to $14.8 million and operating income was $7.1 million compared to $5.5 million for the same period last year. Free cash flow was $5.1 million for the six-months compared to $6.0 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the six-months were $3.6 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year. Net income was $5.0 million for the six-month period compared to $4.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.83 in the first six-months of 2022.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on July 1, 2022. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.2 million. To date Saga has paid over $79 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012.

The Company's balance sheet reflects $52.3 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2022 and $54.4 million as of August 1, 2022. The Company expects to spend approximately $5.5 - 6.0 million for capital expenditures during 2022.

Saga's 2022 Second Quarter conference call will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 744361. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company's website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. on August 5, 2022 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.

The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose the Company's trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and a reconciliation of operating income to station operating income.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, free cash flow, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga's management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as "will," "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "guidance," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in particular Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general, and the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Saga's actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM radio stations, 35 AM radio stations and 80 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

For the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 and 2021

(amounts in 000's except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Results

Net operating revenue

$

29,821

$

28,046

$

54,788

$

50,347

Station operating expense

21,786

21,017

42,354

39,940

Corporate general and administrative

2,609

2,494

5,303

4,932

Other operating expense (income), net

45

(80)

40

(23)

Operating income

5,381

4,615

7,091

5,498

Interest expense

32

72

64

145

Interest income

(49)

(4)

(53)

(10)

Other income, net

-

(31)

(2)

(303)

Income before income tax expense

5,398

4,578

7,082

5,666

Income tax expense

1,575

1,325

2,055

1,655

Net income

$

3,823

$

3,253

$

5,027

$

4,011

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.63

$

0.54

$

0.83

$

0.67

Diluted

$

0.63

$

0.54

$

0.83

$

0.67

Weighted average common shares

5,952

5,917

5,950

5,915

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares

5,952

5,917

5,950

5,915

Free Cash Flow

Net income

$

3,823

$

3,253

$

5,027

$

4,011

Plus: Depreciation and amortization:

Radio Stations

1,239

1,353

2,408

2,702

Corporate

63

70

125

139

Deferred tax (benefit) provision

315

170

395

200

Non-cash compensation

338

357

677

700

Other operating (income) expense, net

45

(80)

40

(23)

Other income, net

-

(31)

(2)

(303)

Less: Capital expenditures

(2,640)

(921)

(3,563)

(1,455)

Free cash flow

$

3,183

$

4,171

$

5,107

$

5,971

June 30,

2022

2021

Balance Sheet Data

Working capital

$

58,292

$

62,405

Net fixed assets

$

54,351

$

53,591

Net intangible assets and other assets

$

119,487

$

120,114

Total assets

$

247,973

$

252,811

Long-term debt

$

-

$

10,000

Stockholders' equity

$

200,693

$

194,518

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

June 30, 2022

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited)

Less:

Plus:

Trailing

12 Months Ended

6 Months Ended

6 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

December 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2022

2022

Trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (1)

Net income

$

11,157

$

4,011

$

5,027

$

12,173

Exclusions:

Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net

(7)

23

(40)

(70)

Gain on insurance proceeds

589

272

-

317

Other income (expense), net

63

142

127

48

Total exclusions

645

437

87

295

Consolidated adjusted net income (1)

10,512

3,574

4,940

11,878

Plus:

Interest expense

284

145

64

203

Income tax expense

4,260

1,655

2,055

4,660

Depreciation & amortization expense

5,749

2,841

2,533

5,441

Non-cash compensation

1,335

700

677

1,312

Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)

$

22,140

$

8,915

$

10,269

$

23,494

(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 and 2021

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating income to station operating income reconciliation:

Operating income

$

5,381

$

4,615

$

7,091

$

5,498

Plus:

Corporate general and administrative

2,609

2,494

5,303

4,932

Other operating expense (income), net

45

(80)

40

(23)

Station depreciation and amortization

1,239

1,353

2,408

2,702

Station operating income

$

9,274

$

8,382

$

14,842

$

13,109

Disclaimer

Saga Communications Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
09:16aSAGA COMMUNICATIONS : Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
09:11aSAGA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:01aSaga Communications, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Results
GL
07/11Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 2nd Quarter Earnings Release and C..
GL
06/10SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/02Saga Communications Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.20 a Share From $0.16, Payable July..
MT
06/02SAGA COMMUNICATIONS : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.20 per Share - Form 8-K
PU
06/02SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/02Saga Communications, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.20 per Share
GL
06/02Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on July 1, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 M - -
Net income 2021 11,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 48,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 149 M 149 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 684
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Saga Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward K. Christian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel D. Bush Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Christopher Forgy Senior Vice President-Operations
Warren S. Lada Independent Director
Clarke Roger Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.94%149
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.5.67%26 130
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-19.33%603
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-10.32%340
HT&E LIMITED-40.00%273
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-21.33%160