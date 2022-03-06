Saga Furs Oyj : March auction started today

Saga Furs online auction started today with the offering of almost 470,000 Pearl and White mink. The total sales percentage of the intersorted collection was 40% and the North American collection was 22%.

The negative effect of Covid on the confidence within the Chinese market continues, and restrictions are still in force. In addition, the present war situation in Ukraine influences sales results. However, there was a clear increase in sales percentages in comparison to the most recent international sales.

The main purchases were to South Korea, with good support from Italy especially in Pearl and White female mink, which resulted in increasing price levels. Despite covid restrictions, there was activity from the Chinese market.

White Velvet female Top Lot was purchased by KC Fur China.

The mink sale will continue tomorrow with Brown mink.