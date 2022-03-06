Log in
Saga Furs Oyj : March auction started today

03/06/2022
Saga Furs online auction started today with the offering of almost 470,000 Pearl and White mink. The total sales percentage of the intersorted collection was 40% and the North American collection was 22%.

The negative effect of Covid on the confidence within the Chinese market continues, and restrictions are still in force. In addition, the present war situation in Ukraine influences sales results. However, there was a clear increase in sales percentages in comparison to the most recent international sales.

The main purchases were to South Korea, with good support from Italy especially in Pearl and White female mink, which resulted in increasing price levels. Despite covid restrictions, there was activity from the Chinese market.

White Velvet female Top Lot was purchased by KC Fur China.

The mink sale will continue tomorrow with Brown mink.

Disclaimer

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 17:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 51,0 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
Net income 2021 12,8 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net cash 2021 27,5 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,72x
Yield 2021 9,48%
Capitalization 49,0 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 35,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Magnus Karl Erik Ljung Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juha Martti Huttunen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Jari Erkki Isosaari Chairman
Oula Jarmo Sameli Mäkelä Chief Operating Officer
Lasse Mikael Joensuu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGA FURS OYJ3.36%53
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.-12.31%15 960
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-8.69%7 379
TRIDENT LIMITED-4.31%3 334
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-10.64%3 212
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-30.83%2 822