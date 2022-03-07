Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Saga Furs Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAGCV   FI0009800551

SAGA FURS OYJ

(SAGCV)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  03/22 11:23:28 am
13 EUR   -6.14%
11:50aSAGA FURS OYJ : Second Day of March auction
PU
03/06SAGA FURS OYJ : March auction started today
PU
01/26SAGA FURS OYJ : Financial Statements Bulletin 1.11.2020-31.10.2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saga Furs Oyj : Second Day of March auction

03/07/2022 | 11:50am EST
This is a short summary of the second auction day. Lack of activity from Chinese market influenced again the sale today, with severe impact on Brown Velvet Males.

Results today were:

-Brown Classic Males: 50% sold at firm prices

-Brown Velvet Males: Mostly withdrawn.

Mink sale continues tomorrow with Brown females, Black, BLACKGLAMA and Silver Cross. A short summary will be given also then.

Disclaimer

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 16:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 51,0 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
Net income 2021 12,8 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net cash 2021 27,5 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,72x
Yield 2021 9,48%
Capitalization 49,0 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart SAGA FURS OYJ
Duration : Period :
Saga Furs Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGA FURS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Magnus Karl Erik Ljung Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juha Martti Huttunen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Jari Erkki Isosaari Chairman
Oula Jarmo Sameli Mäkelä Chief Operating Officer
Lasse Mikael Joensuu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGA FURS OYJ3.36%53
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.-12.31%15 960
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-8.69%7 379
TRIDENT LIMITED-4.31%3 334
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-10.64%3 212
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-30.83%2 822