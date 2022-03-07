Saga Furs Oyj : Second Day of March auction

This is a short summary of the second auction day. Lack of activity from Chinese market influenced again the sale today, with severe impact on Brown Velvet Males.
Results today were:
-Brown Classic Males: 50% sold at firm prices
-Brown Velvet Males: Mostly withdrawn.
Mink sale continues tomorrow with Brown females, Black, BLACKGLAMA and Silver Cross. A short summary will be given also then.
