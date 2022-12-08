Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Saga Furs Oyj
  News
  Summary
    SAGCV   FI0009800551

SAGA FURS OYJ

(SAGCV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  06:26 2022-12-08 am EST
10.20 EUR   -1.92%
11/18Saga Furs Oyj : LÉTRANS X SAGA FURS promoting slow fashion
PU
09/23Saga Furs Oyj : Brian Balaam´s auctioneering at Saga Furs kicked off
PU
06/29Saga Furs Oyj : Half year financial report 1.11.2021-30.4.2022 (Summary)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saga Furs Oyj : Tarja Oinonen-Rouvali appointed as the Financial Director and a member of the Management Team of Saga Furs

12/08/2022 | 07:33am EST
Saga Furs Oyj, Stock Exchange Release / December 8, 2022 at 12.15 EET

Saga Furs Oyj will strengthen the structure of the Management Team to promote the implementation of the strategy which was updated last spring. Tarja Oinonen-Rouvali, Master of Administration, has been appointed as the Financial Director, a new position in the company. She was last employed by Cinia Oy. In addition to funding, she will be responsible for human resources and IT. The appointment is also linked to the post-retirement period of Vice President Juha Huttunen who is responsible for the economy, in April 2024.

"Tarja has a long experience of leading positions in financial administration and consulting in demanding business environment. I warmly welcome her to manage the financial package, which in our export-oriented company is multidimensional. Human resources and IT also face challenges aimed at securing our position as the marketplace of choice for responsibly produced fur," says Markus Gotthardt, CEO of Saga Furs.

Oinonen-Rouvali will take up her duties 12 December and report to the CEO of the company.

The Management Team of Saga Furs Oyj will be composed, with effect from 12 December, of the following persons:

  • Markus Gotthardt, CEO
  • Juha Huttunen, Deputy CEO (Economy)
  • Tarja Oinonen-Rouvali, Financial Director
  • Mikko Hovén, Sales Director
  • Sameli Mäkelä, Operations Director
  • Julio Suarez Christiansen, Business Director, Brands and International Producers
  • Samantha Vesala, Business Director, Marketing and Business Relations

Attachments

Disclaimer

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 12:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
