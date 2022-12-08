Saga Furs Oyj : Tarja Oinonen-Rouvali appointed as the Financial Director and a member of the Management Team of Saga Furs

Saga Furs Oyj, Stock Exchange Release / December 8, 2022 at 12.15 EET

Saga Furs Oyj will strengthen the structure of the Management Team to promote the implementation of the strategy which was updated last spring. Tarja Oinonen-Rouvali, Master of Administration, has been appointed as the Financial Director, a new position in the company. She was last employed by Cinia Oy. In addition to funding, she will be responsible for human resources and IT. The appointment is also linked to the post-retirement period of Vice President Juha Huttunen who is responsible for the economy, in April 2024.

"Tarja has a long experience of leading positions in financial administration and consulting in demanding business environment. I warmly welcome her to manage the financial package, which in our export-oriented company is multidimensional. Human resources and IT also face challenges aimed at securing our position as the marketplace of choice for responsibly produced fur," says Markus Gotthardt, CEO of Saga Furs.

Oinonen-Rouvali will take up her duties 12 December and report to the CEO of the company.

The Management Team of Saga Furs Oyj will be composed, with effect from 12 December, of the following persons: